Handheld Vacuum Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | AEG, Dyson, G2S Limited

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

AEG (England),BISSELL (United States),BLACK+DECKER Inc. (United States),Dirt Devil (United States),Dyson (United Kingdom),G2S Limited (United Kingdom),Grey Technology Limited (United Kingdom),KÃ¤rcher North America (United States),Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands),LG Electronics (South Korea),Midea America Corp (United States),Panasonic Corporation (Japan),Robert Bosch Tool Corporation (United States),Roborock (United States),SharkNinja Operating LLC (United States),Techtronic Floor Care Technology Limited. (United States),Vax Ltd (United Kingdom).

Scope of the Report of Handheld Vacuum

The global handheld vacuum market is expected to grow at a significant rate, according to the AMA study. The growing demand for portable home appliances propelled by growth in purchasing power of consumers due to the rising disposable income is expected to be one of the major factors aiding into the growth of the market.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Wired, Wireless), Application (Residential, Commercial), End Use (OE, Aftermarket), Sales Channel (Online, Offline), Component (Intake Port, Exhaust Port, Electric Motor, Fans, Porous Bag, Others)



Market Trends:

Online E-commerce Platforms Boosting the Sales of Handheld Vacuum Cleaners

Introduction of Lightweight Wireless Handheld Vacuum Cleaners

Opportunities:

The Development of Artificial Intelligence-based Handheld Vacuum Cleaners is Expected to Create Huge Opportunities for Market Vendors

Market Drivers:

The Growing Demand for Portable Home Appliances

Rising Disposable Income Propelling the Purchasing Power of Consumers & Thereby Raising the Demand for Consumer Electronics

Availability of Affordable Products Due to Presence of a Large Number of Players Across the World

Challenges:

Required Periodic Maintenance & Extra Care to Maintain the Life Cycle





Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

