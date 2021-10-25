Medical Central Vacuum System Market Share Is To Grow At A CAGR Of Over 16% During The Forecast Period 2020–2025

The medical central vacuum system market share is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 16% during the period 2019–2025. The global medical central vacuum system market revenue will grow by 2.5X during the forecast period. The market is expected to witness a rise in non-conventional cleaning equipment such as centralized vacuum systems in several end-user segments on account of the growing awareness of hygiene, clean indoor air, and green cleaning practices. Central vacuum systems are becoming an ideal choice for residential as well as non-residential segments where they are installed at a designated location. An increase in awareness toward the need for enhanced safety requirements and health hazards at workplaces in the healthcare sector is driving the demand for medical central vacuum systems.

Prominent Vendors

• Busch LLC

• Tri-Tech Medical

• Atlas Copco

• Cardiovascular Systems

• Toshniwal

• Lindsay Manufacturing

• Medikar

• Medicare Gas Pipeline Services

• VAC-U-MAX

• Nilfisk

• Labconco

• Dustcontrol

• AutoVac

• Becker

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The global medical central vacuum system market is highly competitive with the presence of several vendors offering a plethora of equipment that can act as a substitute for medical central vacuum systems, especially in non-dedicated applications. Another key factor increasing the competition is the presence of smaller-than-potential addressable market as many medical facilities across geographies restrict the use of medical central vacuum systems to operation theaters and centralized gas scavenging systems; whereas, application segments such as general cleaning are still addressed by manual cleaning or using standalone vacuum cleaners. The major players in the market are Busch LLC and Tri-Tech Medical Inc.

Medical Central Vacuum System Market Segmentation

The global medical central vacuum system market research report includes a detailed segmentation by end-user, application, technology, and geography. The coronavirus pandemic has led to unexpected growth in demand for medical central vacuum systems. The hospital and pharma segments have witnessed unprecedented growth due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The pandemic has laid the foundation of several specialty hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes. The requisite of clean medicine production, avoidance of cross-contamination, and safe elimination of hazardous chemicals, pathogens, and a hygienic environment in operation theaters are driving the demand for central vacuum systems.

Multifunctional medical central vacuum systems have witnessed an impetus in 2020 due to the rising demand from rapidly build hospitals for COVID-19 patients and hospitals, which have retrofitted as designated COVID-19 hospitals. The demand for effective multifunctional systems is growing as they remove bodily secretions and maintain clean and pure indoor air. The demand for medical central vacuum systems for dedicated gas scavenging applications is likely to be highest from two end-user segments – hospitals and pharmaceutical companies.

Rotary vane pumps are available in two types – oil-less and oil-sealed. Oil sealed rotary vane pumps are durable, long-lasting pumps with high application in hospital and laboratory end-users. The use of oil in the pump increases efficiencies, lowers operating temperatures and decreases sound levels. Therefore, the segment is witnessing high adoption in several end-user applications. Central vacuum systems with oil-sealed rotary vane pumps are capable of achieving the highest level of vacuum and suction. As these systems are relatively low cost than other central vacuum system technology types, they are finding higher adoption in general cleaning applications with hospitals being their key end-users.

The demand for oil-sealed rotary vane technology is expected to gain traction in India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Mexico, Argentina, and Sri Lanka. Dry claw pumps are the most technologically advanced innovation and are gaining traction in medical and laboratory applications. Central vacuum systems with claw pump technology have lower ultimate vacuum levels than oil-sealed rotary vane pumps, and this makes them ideal for use in dedicated waste anesthesia gas disposal systems.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segment By End-User

4.4.2 Market Segment By Application

4.4.3 Market Segment By Technology

4.4.4 Market Segmentation By Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

The study considers the present scenario of the medical central vacuum system market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. What is the market size of the global medical central vacuum system market analysis?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the medical central vacuum system market forecast?

3. What is the growth of Europe Medical central vacuum system market during the forecast period?

4. How will the hospital segment growth be likely in the medical central vacuum systems market during the forecast period?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market?

