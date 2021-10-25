Telehealth Market Expected to Grow At A CAGR Of 28% During The Forecast Period 2020–2025

The telehealth market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 28% during the period 2019–2025. With rapid advances in telecommunication technology, telehealth is considered as the future of medicine. The growing incidence of chronic medical conditions such as diabetes and hypertension is influencing market growth worldwide. Telehealth is one of the useful tools for continuous monitoring of chronic conditions and treatment. The adoption of telemedicine is likely to rise with the penetration of smart gadgets. Telemonitoring is used to monitor congestive heart failure (CHF), tele stroke for stroke condition, and tele pulmonology for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Prominent Vendors

• AMD Global Telemedicine

• American Well

• BioTelemetry

• GlobalMedia Group

• Koninklijke Philips

• Resideo Life Care Solutions

• Medtronic

• Teladoc Health

• InTouch Technologies

• Vivify Health

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the telehealth market during the forecast period:

• Major Expansions of Reimbursement for Telehealth Services

• Strategic Acquisitions & Collaborations

• Emergence of Telehealth Robots and Robotic Platform

• Increasing Number of mHealth Applications Fueling the Telehealth Adoption

Global Telehealth Market Segmentation

The global telehealth market report includes a detailed segmentation by modality, component, delivery mode, end-user, and geography. The real-time virtual health segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease and strokes impacts the market growth for real-time virtual health. Telemedicine is one of the useful tools for monitoring health conditions and treatment. The adoption of telemedicine is expected to rise with advances in technology and high penetration of smart gadgets across the world. The segment is further categorized into video, audio, and chat/e-mail.

The services segment is expected to reach a revenue of over $38 billion by 2025. In 2019, the services segment accounted for 51% of the global market. The increase in prevalence of chronic conditions is another major factor driving the growth of the telehealth services market. Patients are increasingly choosing telehealth services to cut down costs and reduce the burden of hospital visits.

The hardware segment is likely to grow due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. The growing demand for connected medical devices and remote patient monitoring systems, the rising geriatric population, the increasing number of product approvals, and the high awareness of advanced connected medical devices are driving the growth.

The market is expected to grow at a healthy rate due to the growing demand for web-based telehealth, especially from emerging economies. These countries are embracing telehealth technology to provide access to health care services in remote and rural areas. Web-based technology aims to focus on building an easy-to-use interface that can be operated by individuals irrespective of their age. The launch of new-age cellular devices such as tablets and smartphones is further accelerating the use of app-based services.

Healthcare providers are the major end-users using virtual health platforms to improve the quality of patient care. They are increasingly deploying telehealth services to patients in rural areas and offering high-quality care to individuals with complex conditions at reduced costs. Hospitals are focusing on enhancing infrastructure as the demand for telehealth services and remote patient monitoring devices is increasing. The patient segment accounted for over 23% of the global telehealth market share in 2019.

The study considers the present scenario of the telehealth market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. What will be the market size and growth rate of the global telehealth market during the forecast period 2019 to 2025?

2. How is the growing cloud and next-generation healthcare technology boosting the growth of the global telehealth market share?

3. Which region is predicted to have the largest revenue?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the industry and what are their market shares?

5. How does the virtual visit system aid the healthcare practitioners during COVID-19 pandemic situation?

