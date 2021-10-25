Nebulizer Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Over 7% During The Forecast Period 2020–2025

The nebulizer market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019–2025. The global nebulizer market is one of the steady growing segments in the global medical devices market. It is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period. This surge can be attributable to the growing prevalence of asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients, cystic fibrosis, and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rising incidence of chronic respiratory diseases is increasing the demand for nebulizers at a significant rate over the past few years across the globe. According to the WHO, COPD is expected to emerge as the third leading cause of death across the world by 2025.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Prominent Vendors

• OMRON

• Koninklijke Philips

• Drive Devilbiss Healthcare

• Besco Medical

• PARI

• Rossmax International

• Feellife Health

• CA-MI

Insights by Vendors

The global nebulizer market share is fragmented with the presence of several global, regional, and local vendors offering a wide range of devices. OMRON, Koninklijke Philips, Drive DeVilbiss International, PARI, Feellife Health, Besco Medical, and Rossmax International, and Ca-Mi are the key market players dominating the market. Although the large vendors dominate, they are witnessing heavy competition from regional and local companies from India, China, Italy, and Germany. Many regional vendors also are offering cost-effective nebulizers in Europe, APAC, and the Middle East & Africa regions.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the nebulizer market during the forecast period:

• High Demand for Mesh Nebulizers

• COVID-19 Fueling Surge in Nebulizers

• Growing Popularity of Home Nebulization

• Favorable Patient Demographics

Global Nebulizer Market Segmentation

The global nebulizer market research report includes a detailed segmentation by products, portability, end-user, and geography. Jet nebulizers are widely drug delivery machines across the globe. The segment accounts for the largest market revenue. However, it is likely to decline on account of the growing popularity and adoption of mesh devices. An important driver, which is influencing their usage, is the effectiveness in delivering formulations that cannot be delivered with pressurized metered-dose and dry powder inhalers. However, these devices are incorporated with ventilators to synchronize aerosol delivery with inspiration, maintain constant tidal volume, and avoid drug waste. This factor has increased the usage of jet type in ICUs to treat critically ill patients.

The tabletop devices segment is likely to retain its dominance; however, portable nebulizers are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The usage of tabletop devices in emergency care and home healthcare settings is increasing their application world over. The resistance to change to the latest inhaling technology in the elderly population is helping to consolidate the segment. The tabletop segment is likely to witness an absolute growth of over 36% and an incremental growth of around $173.6 million during the forecast period.

In 2019, the hospital segment accounted for a share of 54% in the global nebulizer market. The increase in the number of hospitals offering treatment to several patient groups requiring nebulizers. For decades, hospitals have been the first point of contact for emergencies from asthma, COPD, and other respiratory disorders. The rising geriatric population is fueling the hospital segment.

Home healthcare settings are witnessing a high demand for nebulizers. The COVID-19 pandemic situation has changed the patient pathway for the treatment of diseases. Several COPD and asthma patients are diverted to home healthcare settings. To prevent the spread of the virus, the majority of the respiratory patients are diverted to home healthcare devices in developed countries. These factors are driving the demand for nebulizers across home healthcare settings.

The study considers the present scenario of the nebulizer market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

