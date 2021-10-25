Global Face Shield Market Expected To Reach At A CAGR Of Over 12% During The Forecast Period 2020–2025

The global face shield market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the period 2019–2025. The report provides market size & forecast in both revenue and volume. The global face shield market has been highly influenced by the increased demand from the construction industry. The increased stringency in implementing workplace safety solutions in several end-user industries has been a major factor contributing to the market growth. Awareness of several safety standards and regulations has led to an increase in demand for protective equipment, thereby impacting the demand for face shield products in the market.

Prominent Vendors

• The 3M Company

• Honeywell International

• Key Surgical

• Alpha Pro Tech

• ADVENTA Health

• Casco Bay Molding

• Drägerwerk AG

• DuPont Teijin Films

• Global Enterprise

• Jain Group

• Kapoor Plastics

• KARAM

Insights By Vendors

The global face shield market share is highly concentrated currently, with several local and global players in the market. The competition is intense. The rapidly changing technological scenario can adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades in the face shield domain. One of the key strategies implemented by market players is the introduction of differentiated products and solutions. Hence, companies strive to offer differentiated channels for distribution and better product mix, thereby catering to the changing needs and requirements of the target customers. The key market players include The 3M Company, Honeywell International, and Key Surgical. Key players are offering and expanding their product line-up with the launch of various innovative techniques, thereby gaining an edge.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the face shield market during the forecast period:

• Increasing Construction Activities

• Emergence of Stringent Regulatory Framework

• Advancements in Technology and Innovative Solutions

• Increasing Disease Outbreaks across the World

Face Shield Market Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by material, end-user, and geography. The growing investment in healthcare expenditure, along with the increasing number of innovative products is anticipated to boost the market growth. With the increasing number of COVID-19 patients, the demand for equipment such as face shields, disposable gloves, medical mask, N95 respirators, eye protection goggles, and disposable gowns to take care of patients and, keep the workforce safe and healthy is witnessing an exponentially surge in demand for personal protective equipment.

Face shields used in the construction industry protect workers from irreversible facial disfigurements, which otherwise are expected to take place in case of flying debris or other types of projectiles. The construction industry is a crucial focus area for vendors to look at owing to the high demand for face shield solutions. Hence, construction sites pose risks of noteworthy injuries, particularly eye injuries or injuries from airborne debris; however, face shields in such situations play the most vital role in protecting the worker. The global construction industry is expected to reach $8 trillion by 2030, which is majorly driven by the US, China, and India; hence, the demand for face shields is likely to grow.

The polycarbonate segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% from 2019–2025. Polycarbonate face shields are economical, safe, as well as effective to counter in case of direct spray protection from airborne droplets. These are being used in conjunction with the N95 or other grades of masks. Hence, polycarbonate replaceable clear shields offer increased safety to patients and health employees in hospitals, clinics, wards, and other healthcare facilities.

Cellulose acetates are gaining a profound increase in demand for their usage in face shields. These sheets are widely being used in the application areas wherein, high rigidity and clarity are required. This includes its usage in the chemical industry in which a high optical clarity while dealing with various chemicals plays an utmost role. These are plant-based plastic, which is hypoallergenic. They offer higher impact resistance and withstand cracking or crazing at a wider range of temperatures.

The study considers the present scenario of the face shield market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Key Questions Answered:

• What is the market size of global face shield market?

• What are the factors affecting the growth of the global market?

• Who are the leading vendors in global face shield market and what are their market shares?

• What is the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global face shield market?

