Inferior Vena Cava Filter Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 10% During The Forecast Period 2020–2025

The inferior vena cava filter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the period 2019–2025. The global inferior vena cava filter market is to grow steadily during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the high prevalence of Pulmonary Embolism (PE) across the world. According to the WHO, the incidence of PE is between 0.75 and 2.69 per 1,000 individuals per year globally. Epidemiological studies reported that more than 1 million people in the US are affected by PE annually, with approximately 100,000–200,000 PE fatalities. The overall healthcare expenditure on PE is estimated to be over $1.5 billion per year in the US alone. Factors such as the growth in the aging population, consumption of junk foods, and the growth in the smoking population, the rise in lifestyle-related diseases, including obesity are increasing the prevalence of PE at a steady rate. Hence, the growing demand for optional & retrievable IVC filters and the increasing availability of innovative approaches for placement/retrieval are expected to drive the growth of the global IVC filter market. Moreover, the development of advanced devices, including bioconvertible, convertible, and combination IVC filters and central venous catheters is another primary factor driving the uptake of IVC filters worldwide. However, frequent product recalls due to safety concerns, coupled with the stringent regulatory process, are hindering the growth prospect of the global IVC filter market.

Key Vendors

• Cardinal Health

• BD

• Cook Medical

• Braun Melsungen

• Boston Scientific

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The global market is characterized by the presence of a few established players holding the majority of the shares. Vendors are offering several permanent as well as retrievable & optional IVC filters. The market players are competing based on factors such as technology, safety features, regulatory approvals, marketing strategies, and distribution channels. Cardinal Health, BD, Cook Medical, B. Braun Melsungen, and Boston Scientific are the key vendors in the market. The market is dominated by major players. Other prominent players are focusing on continuous development with advanced features such as combination, drug-eluting IVC filters. In addition, few investigational companies are also coming into existence with innovative products and technologies.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the inferior vena cava market during the forecast period:

• Expanding Indications of Inferior Vena Cava Filters

• Emergence of Advanced/Innovative Vena Cava Filters

• Increasing Incidence of Pulmonary Embolism

• Availability of Innovative Approaches for Vena Cava Filters Placements/Retrievals

INFERIOR VENA CAVA FILTER MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-user, and geography. The retrievable & optional IVC filters segment is accounted for major share of 65% in 2019. The RIVCF segment is growing significantly on account of the increasing preference for optional IVCFs as they provide flexibility to remove IVCFs depending on the patient’s requirement of permanent prophylaxis. Their ease of insertion is encouraging physicians to adopt retrievable ones. However, these devices have higher device-related complications in the long term than permanent ones. Moreover, RIVCFs are more expensive than permanent ones while reimbursement is the same for both.

In 2019, hospitals end-user segment accounted for 84% share of the global IVC filter market. Healthcare professionals in hospitals use advanced IVC filters such as retrievable/optional ones. The segment is growing at a healthy rate and is likely to grow at the same pace during the forecast period. The growth is primarily due to the high adoption of advanced filters, as a majority of patients with high-risk cardiac diseases prefer visiting hospitals for treatment due to advanced infrastructure facilities available in major private and public hospitals. Surgeons prefer to use advanced technology MRI- compatible, bioconvertible filters due to their high success rates and improved patient outcomes. Though hospitals have a greater number of IVC filter placements, the preference among patients to undergo implantation is increasing, thereby expecting healthy growth rates during the forecast period.

The study considers the present scenario of the inferior vena cava filters market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

• What are the growth trends, opportunities, and restraints impacting the IVC filter market?

• What are some technological improvements in inferior vena cava filter and healthcare segment?

• What are the strategies of major competitors and their market shares in IVC filter market?

• How will the hospital segment growth be likely in the IVC filter market during the forecast period?

• What is the growth of North America market during the forecast period?

