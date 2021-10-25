Dental Imaging Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 7% During The Forecast Period 2020–2025

The dental imaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019–2025. The global dental imaging market is growing at a promising rate. The adoption of digital technology in dentistry allied with efficient processes and accurate high-strength materials is replacing outdated techniques to improve overall patients’ experiences and outcomes. A variety of digital devices such as laser scanners, intraoral and face scanners, cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT), software for computer-assisted design/computer-assisted manufacturing (CAD/CAM), and 3D printing and the development of modern state-of-the-art dental chairs provide new potential alternatives to replace the manual task and improve the quality of care and patient experiences. Digital dentistry enables earlier detection of oral diseases, such as earlier cavity identification and oral cancer screening diagnosis, using newly developed tools. Technological advancements and the usage of digital dentistry by several dentists and general practitioners are increasing the success rate of dental x-ray imaging.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The global market is highly diverse, with the presence of several global, regional, and local players offering a broad range of dental imaging devices. The market is expected to witness consolidation with vendors, particularly those with limited financial, operating, financial, and marketing resources, seeking to partner with leading players that can provide growth opportunities. The competition among the vendors is primarily based on pricing, innovation, technology, quality, and customer service/support. Factors such as local distribution systems, complex regulatory environments, and differing medical philosophies and product preferences are influencing the competition among vendors.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the dental imaging market during the forecast period:

• Paradigm Shift toward Digital Imaging in Dentistry

• Increase in Popularity of Dental Tourism

• Increase in Penetration of Advanced Dental Imaging Modalities

• Growing Adoption of CBCT in Dentistry

DENTAL IMAGING MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by products, methods, end-users, and geography. The standard x-ray devices segment is growing at a slower rate than other segments, and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. The digital panoramic X-ray technique is widely preferred as the imaging equipment, which helps in the easy detection of several oral diseases. As the demand for highly advanced and innovative digital dental imaging modalities is increasing, vendors are offering multiple panoramic scanners with compact design, with multiple practice management software systems and digital connectivity to maximum efficiency.

The intraoral dental imaging market is growing at a faster rate. CAD/CAM technique provides a new way with economized manpower and improved efficiency to manufacturing dental restorations. The digital impression serves as the first step of the CAD/CAM technique, which includes direct intraoral scanning and indirect extraoral scanning data acquisition. Extraoral imaging is less detailed than intraoral imaging modality. Therefore, they are usually not used for detecting cavities or flaws in the individual’s teeth. The intraoral segment is growing at a faster phase than extraoral due to high accuracy and increased availability of intraoral scanners.

The increasing number of public and private clinics and the growing governmental support in developed countries such as Canada, Japan, the US, and the UK have increased the number of oral procedures. Moreover, the share of the dental clinics segment is growing due to the popularity of solo practices, especially in developing and emerging countries. Several patients opt for clinics for personalized oral care procedures, which is contributing to the growth of the segment. Increased investments in these clinics have led to the installation of high-quality equipment. These clinics will increase the adoption of oral procedures through specialized services.

The hospital segment is declining as most patients prefer clinics and dental network chains for seeking oral care than hospitals. Vendors are trying to collaborate hospitals due to the steady influx of patients for undergoing oral care procedures, including dental implants procedures, cosmetic dentistry, and prosthetic treatments, which are likely to contribute to the growth of the segment.

The study considers the present scenario of the dental imaging market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key Market Insights

The analysis of the dental imaging market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2020–2025.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.

