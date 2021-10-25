Disposable Medical Linen Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 6% During The Forecast Period 2020–2025

The disposable medical linen market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019–2025. The global disposable medical linen market is majorly driven by the growing demand for safety and hygiene standards to prevent the risk of cross-contamination and infections in healthcare settings. Hospitals, diagnostic centers, and standalone clinics are the major end-users of disposable medical linens. The demand is growing from countries such as China, Japan, and India as these countries are witnessing a boom in commercial healthcare settings and the increasing shift in consumer behavior toward personal hygiene.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91117

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Prominent Vendors

• Medline Industries

• Hygeco Group

• HARTMANN Group

• Haines

• Cardinal Health

• Mölnlycke Health Care AB

• The 3M Company

• Ecolab

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The global disposable medical linen market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of local and global market players. Medline and Haines are the key leading vendors in the market. The competition is based in terms of features such as quality, quantity, innovation, and price. The rapidly changing technological environment could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and extra emphasis on hygiene and clean products.

Hospital linen bedsheet manufacturers can be forced to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence during the forecast period. The market competition is expected to intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions, innovations, and M&As. Global players can grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players in the future. Further, companies with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products with respect to material use and ease of wearing.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the disposable medical linen market during the forecast period:

• Spike in Demand Post COVID-19

• Rise in Geriatric Population

• Growing Fear of Associate Risks with Reusable Linen

DISPOSABLE MEDICAL LINEN MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-user, distribution, and geography. The bed linen segment is expected to reach a revenue value of over $2 billion by 2025. The sale of bed linen in the US witnessed a spike of 101% in March 2020. As the reusability of blankets in hospitals increases laundry expenditures, the trend of opting for disposable medical blankets is growing. The growing number of hospital admissions has significantly increased the application of healthcare-associated accessories, especially disposable medical linen. Moreover, the hospital acquired infections (HAI), and low direct cross-contamination possibilities is another factor driving the application of medical linens.

In 2019, the disposable hospital linen market dominated with a share of over 53%. Hospitals are one of the prime end-users of disposable medical linen. There has been a tremendous increase in the demand for disposable hospital bed sheets around the globe. This trend is likely to prevail during the forecast period, thereby providing significant growth opportunities for vendors. Moreover, hospital linens increase the risk of cross-contamination and infections; hence the disposable hospital linen market size is expected to increase drastically in the coming years.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91117

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Disposable medical linens are primarily sold via wholesale and retail distribution channels. The channels include dealers, distributors, other retail stores, and drug stores worldwide. They are also available on e-commerce portals and online direct-to-consumer stores. Over 75% of disposable medical linens are manufactured as per the demand. Disposable bed sheets manufacturers ensure that manufacturing facilities are legitimate and follow low-cost manufacturing practices to produce price-competitive products. The products are then exported to several regions where they are sold via several distribution channels.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by End-user

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

The study considers the present scenario of the disposable medical linen market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Key Questions Answered:

1. What is the growth forecast of the global disposable medical linen market size?

2. What are the factors impacting the global hospital linen market size and growth?

3. What are the drivers, trends, and restraints in the market?

4. Who are the leading key players, and what are their strategies to gain market shares?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the market?

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Reports:

Poland: Natural Cosmetics Market

Norway: Natural Cosmetics Market

North Macedonia: Natural Cosmetics Market

Netherlands: Natural Cosmetics Market

Montenegro: Natural Cosmetics Market

Malta: Natural Cosmetics Market

Automated Border Control Market