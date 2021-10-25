Infusion Pumps Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 8% During The Forecast Period 2020–2025

The infusion pumps market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019–2025. The global infusion pumps market is one of the fastest-growing segments in the medical device market. The market is growing at a significant rate, which can be attributed to the prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetics, increased surgery volumes, the anesthetic usage in pain management, pediatric neonate nutritional supply, and the rise in cancer patients. The demand for infusion pumps has increased phenomenally due to the outbreak of COVID-19. With the increase in the number of infections across the world, hospitals are facing a shortage of infusion pumps to treat COVID-19 patients using nebulization support. Therefore, governments are ordering thousands of infusion pumps from manufacturers. With the sudden surge in demand for infusion pumps, both global and domestic players are ramping up their production capabilities to meet the rising demand, thereby increasing growth prospects.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91114

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Prominent Vendors

• BD

• B. Braun Melsungen

• Fresenius Kabi

• ICU Medical

• Smiths Medical

• Medtronic

• Baxter

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The global infusion pumps market share is fragmented by the presence of several global, regional, and domestic vendors. B. Braun Melsungen, Baxter, BD, Fresenius Kabi, ICU Medical, Medtronic, and Smiths Medical are leading vendors. Most key vendors are focused on developing and commercializing infusion pumps catering to several requirements of end-users. They have also increased their R&D investment to develop new products and streamline and improve error-free equipment. Hence, the market is witnessing the development of highly advanced and innovative infusion pumps, especially insulin pumps.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the infusion pumps market during the forecast period:

• Increase in Demand for the Ambulatory Infusion Pumps

• Adoption of Smart Infusion Pumps

• Increase in Target Population

• Increased Usage of Diabetic Infusion Pump

GLOBAL INFUSION PUMPS MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, technology, usage, application, end-users, and geography. In 2019, the volumetric infusion segment accounted for a share of 28%. They are used to provide safe and accurate delivery of intravenous fluid products to patients. The transfusion of a large number of body fluids and electrolytes can only be administered by volumetric infusion pumps; therefore, they are witnessing high application, especially in small and medium-sized hospitals.

The specialty segment dominated the global infusion pumps market and accounted for the largest market shares of 41%. Insulin pumps, enteral feeding, and implantable infusion pumps are considered specialty infusion pumps. The dominant share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence and incidence of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, increase surgery volume, which demand the infusion transfer of medicine, the increase in people suffering from liver cancers, the usage of enteral pumps in neonates born with multiple complications. All these factors are contributing to higher demand in the market.

The demand for stationary pumps is increasing as they are widely applied in clinical emergency care settings in hospitals. Large volume are widely used for saline solutions, antibiotics, nutrition transfer to the patient, and small volume are used for hormones, insulin, and powerful narcotic administration in small doses to patients. The growing number of home patients receiving medical care for chronic conditions has increased, hence the usage of stationary equipment in homecare settings fuel the demand for infusion pumps.

The rise in several types of cancers across the globe is one of the primary reasons for the growth of malnutrition cases, which, in turn, are propelling the usage of enteral feeding devices and syringe pumps to administer medications to patients. The high prevalence of the diabetic population in developed and developing regions is majorly contributing to the surge of insulin pumps across the globe.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91114

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Healthcare professionals in hospitals use infusion pumps to deliver medications in the patient’s body in a controlled manner. The increase in the number of patients admitted to ICUs and the rise in chronic diseases are the major factors increasing the market share of the hospital segment. The availability of skilled healthcare professionals with high knowledge and expertise in the infusion pump technology has attracted patients to hospitals than other healthcare providers, thereby the segment growth.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusion

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation By Product

4.3.2 Market Segmentation By Usage

4.3.3 Market Segmentation By Technology

4.3.4 Market Segmentation By Application

4.3.5 Market Segmentation By End-Users

4.3.6 Market Segmentation By Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

The study considers the present scenario of the infusion pumps market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Key Questions Answered

1. What is the global infusion pumps market size and growth forecast?

2. What are the factors impacting the market growth?

3. What are the drivers, industry trends, and challenges in the infusion pumps market?

4. Who are the leading vendors and what are their market shares?

5. What are the key strategies adopted by the key players to gain a competitive advantage?

6. What is the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the market?

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Reports:

Retail Automation Market

Access Control Market

Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market

Radar Sensor Market

Speech and Voice Recognition Market

Traffic Sensor Market

Luxembourg: Natural Cosmetics Market

Lithuania: Natural Cosmetics Market