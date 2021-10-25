Corporate Wellness Market to See Revolutionary Growth | Sodexo, Vitality Group, Optum

The latest study released on the Global Corporate Wellness Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Corporate Wellness market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Compsych (United States),Wellness Corporate Solutions (United States),Optum, Inc. (United States),Virgin Pulse (United States),Quest Diagnostics (United States),EXOS (United States),Privia Health (United States),Central Corporate Wellness (Singapore) ,Sodexo (France),Vitality Group (Spain),Truworth Wellness (India),Fitlinxx (United States),

Definition:

Corporate wellness solutions refer to workplace health promotion activity designed to support healthy behavior in the workplace aiming at the improvement of employee well-being. It includes healthy eating promotion, stress management, exercise, and others. Market players are focusing on developing advanced corporate wellness solutions. For instance recently in 2018, Wellness Corporate Solutions launches an upgraded employee wellness portal named Well Connect Plus. In addition, increasing demand for corporate wellness solutions from medium-sized organizations, emerging countries, and growth in the private sector expected to drive the demand for corporate wellness solutions over the forecasted period.

Market Trends:

Emphasizing On Integration of Wearable Technology, Gamification Programs, and Mobile Applications in Corporate Wellness Solutions

Emergence of onsite corporate wellness programs





Market Drivers:

Increasing Number of Employees in the Private Sector

Rising Awareness Regarding Employee Health & Well-Being

Increasing Demand for Corporate Wellness Solutions from Medium-Scale Organizations





Market Opportunities:

Rising Demand for Corporate Wellness Solutions from Emerging Economies

Growing Focus on Employee Retention

Increasing Adoption of Wellness Programs in Organizations As It Reduces the Health Risks of Employees

The Global Corporate Wellness Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Service (Health Risk Assessment, Fitness, Smoking Cessation, Health Screening, Nutrition & Weight Management, Stress Management, Others), Category (Fitness & Nutrition Consultants, Psychological Therapists), End User (Small-scale Organizations, Medium-scale Organizations, Large-scale Organizations)

Global Corporate Wellness market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Corporate Wellness market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Corporate Wellness

-To showcase the development of the Corporate Wellness market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Corporate Wellness market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Corporate Wellness

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Corporate Wellness market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:

Corporate Wellness Market Study Coverage:

It includes major manufacturers, emerging player’s growth story, and major business segments of Corporate Wellness market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

Corporate Wellness Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Corporate Wellness Market Production by Region Corporate Wellness Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

Key Points Covered in Corporate Wellness Market Report:

Corporate Wellness Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

Corporate Wellness Market Competition by Manufacturers

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Corporate Wellness Market

Corporate Wellness Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2026)

Corporate Wellness Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2026)

Corporate Wellness Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Corporate Wellness Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Key questions answered

How feasible is Corporate Wellness market for long-term investment?

What are influencing factors driving the demand for Corporate Wellness near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Corporate Wellness market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

