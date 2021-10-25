Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 4% During The Forecast Period 2020–2025

The peripheral intravenous catheters market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019–2025. The global peripheral intravenous catheters market is growing at a steady rate due to the rising incidence of trauma cases (accident and burn cases), the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing hospital-acquired infections. The market growth is also driven by the rising volume of hospitalization and the demand for chemotherapy procedures requiring intravenous catheters to deliver medicine, nutrition, and fluids to the patient. The use of safety PIVCs is one of the major factors driving growth. Although safety needles are more expensive than conventional needles, their price is likely to decline during the forecast period due to government initiatives that promote the use of safety needles. Vendors are partnering with distributors for the bulk supply of PIVCs to end-users.

Key Vendors

• BD

• Smiths Medical

• Vygon

• Braun Melsungen

• Teleflex

• Terumo

• Shanghai Puyi Medical Instruments

Insights by Vendors

The global peripheral intravenous catheters market is highly competitive and characterized by the presence of a few key players and a significant number of other prominent players offering a wide range of advanced and innovative cardiac prosthetic devices. The market is witnessing rapid technological advancements and is significantly affected by new product launches. Abbott, BIOTRONIK, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences, and Medtronic are the major players with dominant shares in the market. The dominant presence of major players is attributable to their strong presence and endorsement for their products due to the availability of abundant clinical data/evidence regarding safety and efficacy.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the peripheral intravenous catheters market during the forecast period:

• Growing Popularity of Midline Peripheral IV Catheters

• High Focus of Vendor on Product Bundling Strategies

• Increasing Demand for PIVCs from Emerging Economies

Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market: Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by products, technology, end-user, and geography. With the steady demand for safe short PIVCs, vendors are focusing on manufacturing IV catheters, with non-irritant, flexible, kink-resistant, and user-friendly materials such as polyurethane. The market is growing at a fast rate due to the rising awareness of needlestick injuries and bloodborne infections among patients. As there is a rise in the number of hospitalizations, the demand for short PIVCs is growing as they are used for a short duration of around 72–96 hours, thereby decreasing contamination chances. Moreover, advances in minimizing the infection rate will generate lucrative opportunities for key players, thus boosting the growth in upcoming years.

The increasing hospital admissions for more than one week are driving the demand for midline PIVCs market. Patients do not need to strike multiple times for frequent IV restart while using midline PIVCs. Besides, there are several advantages, which include avoiding repeated venipunctures and decreasing the incidence of catheter-related infections. Moreover, extended hospital stay requires durable and safe PIVCs. Therefore, vendors offer a wide range of midline catheters that are safe and avoid associated complications.

The transformation in the healthcare sector has led to the use of a diverse range of IV catheters in hospitals. The purchase is higher in hospitals and other medical facilities. The bulk purchase helps in the procurement at discounted rates. Hospitals have tie-ups with distributors and vendors for the supply of medical products. Private clinics and practitioners usually procure PIVCs from distributors, as they face difficulties in establishing direct contacts with manufacturers because of their low volume purchases.

The ambulatory care settings (ACS) segment is expected to dominate the market. This growth can be attributed to the use in surgery care settings as PIVCs help to supply drugs, nutrients, and blood during surgeries. A lot of patient population prefers ACS due to same-day surgery and high-class treatment availability. The growing incidence of surgical site infections (SSIs) has forced ACS to implement safe injection practices to minimize the spread of blood-borne infections. The increasing patient preference in ASCs to perform surgeries has led to high demand for PIVCs.

In 2019, the conventional segment was growing at a significant rate, and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is majorly due to the high preference for low-cost affordability in emerging economies and the lack of awareness of safe needles practices in the population. Moreover, the easy availability of conventional catheters is driving the segment in developing economies. Also, the high prevalence of chronic diseases is contributing to the usage of conventional PIVCs. However, the high inclination toward safe catheters is likely to decrease the market segment.

The Safety PIVCs market is growing at a rapid growth rate. The increase in the patient population and the growth in hospital admission are driving the segment worldwide. Vendors are increasingly focusing on offering diversified safety PIVCs to provide safe patient care and avoid infections. In Germany, the adoption of safety needles for IV catheters is high due to the presence of stringent medical safety regulations. The healthcare system in Germany follows the EU directive legislation for the medical safety of patients and medical professionals during medical procedures. This is projected to play a significant role in propelling the growth in the coming years.

The study considers the present scenario of the peripheral intravenous catheters market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key Market Insights

The analysis of the peripheral intravenous catheters market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2019–2025.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.

