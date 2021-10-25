Dental Chair Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 4% During The Forecast Period 2020–2025

The dental chair market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019–2025. Europe is expected to retain its market dominance during the forecast period. APAC is expected to grow at a fast rate, growing at a CAGR of over 6%. The global dental chair market is likely to witness considerable growth during the period. The surge in oral diseases worldwide is a major factor influencing the market growth. Over 3·5 billion people have oral diseases that are chronic and progressive. The high prevalence of oral diseases such as periodontal disease, dental caries, oral cancer, and teeth loss will increase the demand for chairs. Oral cancer is another deadliest oral challenge. Lip and oral cavity cancers are among the top 15 most common cancers worldwide, with 500,550 incident cases in 2018. The prevalence of several oral diseases is high in the elderly population, thereby contributing to the growth of oral care products.

Key Vendors

• A-dec

• Planmeca Oy

• DentalEZ

• Danaher

• Dentsply Sirona

• Tecnodent

Insights by Vendors

The global dental chair market is highly dynamic and diverse, with the presence of several global, regional, and local players, offering a broad range of chair solutions to end-users. It is expected that the consolidation will continue as vendors, particularly those with limited financial, operating, and marketing resources, seeks to partner/combine with leading global players that can provide growth opportunities. The attractiveness of the dental chair market continues to stimulate strategic buyers and private equity firms. Several vendors took advantage of historically low-interest rates to make strategic acquisitions.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the dental chair market during the forecast period:

• The popularity of Dental Tourism

• The emergence of Special Dental Chairs

• Favorable Patient Demographics for Dental Care

• Acceptance of Cosmetic & Aesthetic dentistry

Dental Chair Market: Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, application, design, end-user, and geography. The electric chairs segment is witnessing technological advancements. Vendors are extensively investing in R&D to develop innovative chairs. This segment dominates the dental chair market and is expected to continue its dominant position during the forecast period. Electric chairs are easy to use as they do not require external efforts. They help surgical teams to perform specialized oral surgeries efficiently and precisely. Features such as durability, ergonomics, and precision are increasing the adoption.

The dental prosthetics segment is dominating the dental chair market. The major reason behind the growth is increased awareness of several oral care treatment options and the rise in the elderly population. Moreover, the acceptance of several tooth replacement procedures such as dental implants, crowns and bridges, and root canal treatment is increasing owing to the rising popularity of cosmetic dentistry and the increase in the average oral healthcare expenditure among the general public.

The orthodontic chair segment is expected to grow at an absolute growth of over 24% during the period 2019–2025. The increasing popularity of orthodontic therapy and invisible orthodontic procedures are the major drivers for the segment growth.

The increasing number of oral procedures, maximum mobility, and easy maintenance is contributing to the growth of the chair-mounted segment. Ceiling-mounted chairs offer better assistance to dentists in performing surgeries in medical settings. There has been an increase in demand for appropriate patient monitoring and light settings. These developments are leading to the acceptance of ceiling-mounted chairs is growing. The segment is witnessing decent growth due to the ease of maintenance. Technological advancements such as the addition of imaging systems, footswitches, operating lights, extended trays, and x-ray viewers have led to the introduction of innovative designs, thereby creating growth opportunities for the players. The mobile independent segment is likely to grow at a faster rate than the ceiling-mounted chairs segment. This can be attributed to the low-cost and portability of these chairs.

Dental clinics are the major end-users of chairs as they perform a high number of procedures. The increasing number of oral care disorders and the growing awareness of several treatment options are fueling the growth of the segment. The rise in the number of public and private clinics and the growing governmental support in developed countries such as Canada, Japan, the US, and the UK have led to the development of private clinic infrastructure.

The study considers the present scenario of the dental chair market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key Market Insights

The analysis of the dental chair market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2020–2025.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.

