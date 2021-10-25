Dental Implants Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 5% During The Forecast Period 2020–2025

Factors such as the increase in healthcare expenditure, awareness of oral hygiene, and usage of innovative oral care technology are expected to drive the dental implants market growth significantly. The prevalence of tooth decay among the geriatric population is high, which is further likely to bolster the demand for tooth replacement procedures. Dental caries is a major oral disease in emerging countries that affects 60–90% of school children and the majority of adults, thereby boosting the prospects of the market. There is increasing adoption of non-premium ones as they are cost-effective and are easily available in developed and developing countries, thereby stimulating growth opportunities. The growing prevalence of ceramic implants is increasing among patients worldwide ads they are corrosion-free and offer a higher success rate than metal ones, which is another primary factor driving the market. Hence, the increase in the adoption of advanced digital dentistry is boosting the market globally.

Key Vendors

• Institut Straumann

• Dentsply Sirona

• Zimmer Biomet

• Henry Schein

• Danaher

• OSSTEM IMPLANT

• Dentium

Insights by Vendors

The global dental implants market is highly dynamic and diverse, with the presence of several global, regional, and local players offering a broad range of oral care products. Vendors with limited financial, operating, and marketing resources are expected to merge with leading players that can provide growth opportunities. Several key players strategize to acquire local companies to enhance their existing product and service offerings. The prospects of ceramic implants are likely to stimulate the appetite of strategic buyers and private equity firms. The market competitiveness is primarily based on pricing, innovation, technology, quality, reputation, and customer service. Vendors are focusing on developing and acquiring new products and technologies to remain competitive. The key strategies being followed by key players in the market are new product launches, product enhancements, M&As, and market expansions.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the dental implants market during the forecast period:

• Increasing Edentulous Patient Population

• High Demand for Non-premium Dental Implants

• Increasing Focus on Digital Dentistry

• Growing Popularity of Dental Tourism

• High Growth Potential of Ceramic Dental Implants

Dental Implants Market: Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by design, cost, material, end-user, and geography. The demand for fully tapered implants is expected to increase in developed economies as consumers are increasingly adopting premium and advanced oral care implants, such as fully tapered. They are ideal for immediate placement and offer high stability and a low risk of labial perforation, thereby increasing growth prospects. The increased focus on R&D activities by vendors to develop fully tapered devices is also likely to have a significant impact on market growth. Moreover, cost-effectiveness and high recommendation from dentists are expected to increase the growth prospects.

The increasing middle-income population and the growth in people requiring oral hygiene in emerging countries are expected to increase the demand for parallel-walled dental implants. Cost-effectiveness and ease of availability are the major factors influencing the segment. However, the segment is likely to grow at the slowest rate during the forecast period because parallel-walled implants cause damage to the jawbone, thereby increasing oral infection chances.

The non-premium segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period on account of the decreasing adoption of premium tooth replacement procedures. The demand is likely to increase due to affordability and availability in developed as well as developing countries. Several leading vendors are expanding their non-premium dental implants portfolio by acquiring local and regional vendors, which is expected to influence the market positively. Moreover, the popularity of dental tourism is likely to increase the demand for non-premium procedures. People from the US and Canada are traveling to emerging countries such as Mexico and Brazil for tooth replacement due to the low-cost of denture implants. The adoption of premium implant types is likely to decrease as patients prefer low-cost procedures. Hence, the segment is likely to grow at the slowest CAGR during the forecast period.

The ceramic segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to safe and non-allergic properties. The declining success rate of metal implants and the increase in the metal allergy population are expected to drive the usage of ceramic, which are likely to boost the segment. Moreover, increasing R&D activities from vendors to launch safe and high-quality implants are also expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The demand for metal ones is likely to diminish as they corrode and cause major oral complications, including the bone loss and severe inflammation of the surrounding gum tissue, thereby adversely hindering the growth of the segment.

The increasing number of oral health clinics and the growing investments from governments in developed countries such as Canada, Japan, the US, and the UK are expected to increase denture implants procedures and bolster growth prospects. Patients with oral disorders increasingly prefer treatment at clinics as they offer personalized and specialized care. Moreover, large clinics are forming partnerships with the vendors, which are expected to help vendors to expand their distribution network and increase the demand for their products. Dental laboratories have a centralized manufacturing process, which helps to complete restoration procedures within a short period. These laboratories are equipped with high-end digital dentistry technologies such as CAD/CAM and digital radiography that help develop the impression of such procedures. Outsourcing of these impressions is expected to increase the market opportunity for oral care laboratories in emerging countries such as India and China, which are witnessing high private investments in these laboratories. Procedures such as dental implantations, basal implants, and tooth replacements are conventionally performed at hospitals. However, the segment is growing at the slowest CAGR as the majority of patients prefer specialized oral care clinics.

The study considers the present scenario of the dental implants market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key Market Insights

The analysis of the dental implants market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2019–2025.

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the market for the forecast period 2020–2025.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

