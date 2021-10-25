Silk Protein Market is Going to Boom | Danone, Ashtae, Bonsoul, Proteina

Silk is made up of two main proteins: fibroin, which is a fibrous protein, and sericin, which is a sticky protein. These two proteins make up 70â€“80 percent and 20â€“30 percent of silk, respectively. Sericin has a high hydroxy amino acid content, which is essential for water binding and skin moisture regulation. It also has a one-of-a-kind carbohydrate moiety and a one-of-a-kind repetitive amino acid sequence that give it a strong affinity for bonding to adhering proteins, resulting in a tightening and anti-wrinkle impact. Furthermore, due to its high molecular weight, it forms a substantial semi-occlusive film on the skin that lasts even after washing and can increase permeability. Silk protein has significant application in cosmetics. Particularly in hair care, silk protein has many benefits in strengthening and moisturizing hairs. With the rise of the cosmetics industry; the demand for silk protein is also increasing.

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Silk Protein Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Silk Protein market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Danone (France),AMSilk GmbH (Germany),Ashtae (United States),Bolt Threads Inc. (United States),Bonsoul (India),Caribbean Natural Products Inc. (United States),E’TAE Natural Products (United States),Huzhou Aotesi Biochemical Co., Ltd. (China),Protein Factory (United States),Proteina (United States),Silk Tech (United States)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Fibroin, Sericin), Nature (Recyclable, Biodegradable, Biocompatible, Others), Industry Verticals (Cosmetics, Personal Care, Medical, Others), Sales Channel (Direct, Indirect)



Market Trends:

Increasing R&D on Applications of Silk Protein

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Silk Protein in Cosmetics

Growing Demand for Silk Protein for Supplement Manufacturing

Market Opportunities:

Modern Techniques of Silk Protein Production Will Boost the Demand of Silk Protein

Emerging Demand of Silk Protein from Developed Countries

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

