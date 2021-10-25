Contingent Labor Management Software Market Unidentified Segments – The Biggest Opportunity Of 2021

The contingent labor management software is the automation helping in the engagement, managing, and driving stakeholder collaboration for the integrated platform. With the growing number of people willing to work for a part-time position, efficient management of the contract labor workforce is required. The software helps in addressing the role-based staffing process. It enhances productivity, efficient staffing process, and mitigates various types of risk in workforce management in an organization.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

SAP SE (SAP Fieldglass) (United States),Coupa Software Inc. (United States),Oracle Corporation (Oracle HCM Cloud) (United States),Ramco Systems. (India),Beeline (United States),PeopleFluent (VectorVMS) (United States),PRO Unlimited Inc. (United States),CEIPAL Corp. (United States),EverHive Corporation (United States),Crowdstaffing (United States)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Large Size Enterprise, Small-medium Size Enterprise), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), Pricing Options (Subscription-based, One Time License), Features (Contractor Management, Employee Lifecycle Management, Performance Metrics, Recruitment Management, Others)



Market Trends:

Integration of Employment Centric Platform in Contingent Labor Management Software to Handle Big Data

Market Drivers:

Rising Number of People Willing to Worl Part-time or in Temporary Positions

Demand for Automation in Hiring Better Candidates in Lesser Time According to the Desired Skills

Market Opportunities:

Emerging Changes in Talent Acquisition Technology will Boost the Contingent Labor Management Software Market

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

