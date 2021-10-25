3 Reasons Why Blood Banking Market May Double Its Revenue Size in Coming Decade

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

American Red Cross (United States),Vitalant (United States),New York Blood Centre (United States),Australian Red Cross (Australia),Japan Red Cross Society (Japan),American Association of Blood Banks (United States),America’s Blood Centers (United States),Canadian Blood Services (Canada),Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation (Netherlands),Blood Bank of Alaska (United States),

The process of collecting, separating, and storing blood is referred to as blood banking. Blood banks collect blood and separate it into its various components so they can be used more effectively as per the patient requirement. Donated blood remains an important and immediate lifesaving resource. Owing to the rising surgical procedures, blood banking has gained significant importance in the last few decades. Based on the product type, the market has been segmented into Whole Blood, Red Blood Cell, Platelet, Plasma, and Blood CellWhite. Based on the bank type, the market has been segmented into public and private.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Whole Blood, Red Blood Cell, Platelet, Plasma, Blood CellWhite), Function (Collection, Processing, Testing, Storage, Transportation), Bank Type (Private, Public), End User (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Pharmaceutical Companies, Clinics & Nursing homes, Others)

Market Trends:

Refrigeration of Blood with RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) Technology

Market Drivers:

The surge in Prevalence of Hematological Diseases

The rise in Accidental Cases

Increase in the Number of Geriatric Population

High Demand for Safe Blood Due To High Prevalence of Transfusion Transmissible Infections Such As HIV, Hepatitis B across the World

Challenges:

Delivery Timeframe of Blood to the Patients

Limited Shelf Life of Blood Products

Opportunities:

The Increasing Profitability of Blood Banking

The Increasing Demand from Emerging Nations

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Blood Banking Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Blood Banking market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Blood Banking Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Blood Banking

Chapter 4: Presenting the Blood Banking Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Blood Banking market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Research Methodology:

-The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Blood Banking market.

-In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Blood Banking various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

-Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Blood Banking.

-In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

-Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

-Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

