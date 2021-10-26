Global SLAM Technology Market Analysis 2021-2026: Google,Apple ARKit,Facebook,Aethon,Clearpath Robotics,Locus Robotics,Amazon Robotics,Parrot SA,NavVis,GeoSLAM,Ascending Technologies,SLAMcore,KUKA AG,Gestalt Robotics,Omron Adept Technologies,Shanghai Slamtec,

﻿Introduction: Global SLAM Technology Market

The SLAM Technology market research report is a collection of significant analytical outputs and conclusions obtained using highly effective data extraction, trimming, curating, and presentation procedures. The study used precise analytical methods to give accurate findings. It also used figures and graphics, to create a visually appealing, high-end, well-documented, and legitimate market survey based on factual SLAM Technology market data. Through a greater comprehension of the multi-dimensional approach, the study instils in-depth knowledge of the SLAM Technology business expansion. The research assesses the market’s present characteristics while also forecasting the SLAM Technology market’s future scenario.

Competitor Profiling: Global SLAM Technology Market

Google

Apple ARKit

Facebook

Aethon

Clearpath Robotics

Locus Robotics

Amazon Robotics

Parrot SA

NavVis

GeoSLAM

Ascending Technologies

SLAMcore

KUKA AG

Gestalt Robotics

Omron Adept Technologies

Shanghai Slamtec

The basic objective of the SLAM Technology market research is to bring the major driving factors to sight. There are several driving factors which are accelerating the SLAM Technology market in terms of demand and revenue. Several important growth factors escalating the demand of the market are pointed out in the report. Apart from that, the study also shows the impact of the major constraints of growth to the SLAM Technology market. The opportunities and its treats are included in the report.

Unraveling Segmentation and Scope of the Global SLAM Technology Market

Analysis by Type:

Visual SLAM

Laser SLAM

The eye is the main source of human access to outside information. Visual SLAM also has similar features, it can obtain massive, redundant texture information from the environment, with superior scene recognition capabilities. The early visual SLAM was based on the filtering theory, and its nonlinear error model and huge computational complexity became its practical obstacles. In recent years, with the sparse nonlinear optimization theory (Bundle Adjustment) and the advancement of camera technology and computing performance, real-time running visual SLAM is no longer a dream.

Laser SLAM uses 2D or 3D laser radar (also called single or multi-line laser radar), 2D laser radar is generally used for indoor robots (such as sweeping robots), and 3D laser radar is generally used in the field of unmanned driving. The emergence and popularity of lidar makes measurement faster and more accurate, and information is more abundant. The object information collected by the laser radar presents a series of scattered points with accurate angle and distance information, which is called a point cloud. Generally, the laser SLAM system calculates the distance and attitude of the relative motion of the lidar by matching and comparing two point clouds at different times, thus completing the positioning of the robot itself.

Analysis by Application:

Robot

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Augmented Reality (AR)

Autonomous Vehicles

Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), commonly known as drone, is a type of aircraft that operates without a human pilot onboard. Its flight is controlled either autonomously by onboard computers or by the remote control of a pilot on the ground or in another vehicle. It is widely used in aerial entertainment, geological prospecting, agricultural field etc.

Augmented Reality (AR) includes AR area, mapping tool or mapper.

Autonomous Vehicles includes automated guided vehicle (AGV), autonomous intelligent vehicles (AIVs) and self-driving car.

The pandemic has had a significant impact over the SLAM Technology market, which has been highlighted in the report. The major development trends of the industry are reviewed and analysed in the report. The SLAM Technology market report also shows insight on the Covid-19 impact that has hampered the SLAM Technology market. It has a classified overview of the market dynamics showing the pre-pandemic and post-pandemic effects. The market analysis shows the short-term and long-term pandemic effects. The pandemic impact differs by region and can be seen in the reported study.

Regional Coverage of Global SLAM Technology Market

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

The changes and adaptations that the SLAM Technology market has gone through is revealed in the brief study. The study also showers light on the key aspects of the market that have changed or are changing with time. The market is volatile than ever, and the expectations for the forecasted period of the SLAM Technology market is explained in detail.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by SLAM Technology Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global SLAM Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2028

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global SLAM Technology Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2028

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 SLAM Technology Market Perspective (2015-2028)

2.2 SLAM Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 SLAM Technology Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2028

2.2.2 SLAM Technology Historic Market Share by Regions

2.2.3 SLAM Technology Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2028)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 SLAM Technology Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key SLAM Technology Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top SLAM Technology Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top SLAM Technology Players by Revenue

3.1.2 Global SLAM Technology Revenue Market Share by Players

3.1.3 Global SLAM Technology Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global SLAM Technology Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global SLAM Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by SLAM Technology Revenue in 2020

3.3 SLAM Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players SLAM Technology Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into SLAM Technology Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

To conclude the market analysis, a detailed assessment of the SLAM Technology market’s competitors was done. The competitive identity of the market and its standing among them is clearly briefing the market standing. The study also considers the recent trends of the industry to assess the future driving factors of growth for the SLAM Technology market. All the forecasted assumptions consider the basic competitive ecosystem, to make the report as accurate as possible. An in-depth profile of the key players is evaluated to understand the market traction, revenue scales and growth patterns for the SLAM Technology market study.

