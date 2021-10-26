Contact Lenses Market Report To Impressive Growth, Production, Sales Area, Gross Margin, Revenue, Outlook Analysis Forecast 2028

A new market study, titled “Contact Lenses Market Forecast 2021-2028” has been featured on Fortune Business Insights™.

Market Overview:

The global contact lenses market size is projected to reach USD 11.55 billion by the end of 2027. The increasing investments in these lenses are consequential to the increasing demand for the product across the world. The presence of several large scale manufacturers in this sector will have a massive impact on the growth of the market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Contact Lenses Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Modality (Reusable and Disposable), By Design (Toric, Multi-focal, and Spherical), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Online Stores, and Ophthalmlogists), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 8.69 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Decline in Contact Lens Sales During the Covid-19 Pandemic to Affect Market Growth

Contact lenses are widely used across the world, driven by increasing number of eye disorders across the world. The advancement and the efforts put in by large scale companies across the world will have a massive impact on the growth of the overall contact lenses market in the coming years. The massive investments in the research and development of efficient products will have a huge impact on market growth. The rising demand for disposable contact lenses will bode well for the growth of the market. The changing lifestyle habits and preferences towards these lenses over glasses will create several growth opportunities for the companies operating in the global market. Additionally, the presence of several large scale companies will bode well for the growth of the market in the coming years.

North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Number of Presbyopia Patients will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report analyses the ongoing market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The rising incidence of presbyopia in the United States, coupled with the increasing geriatric population that are more prone to eye disorders will lead to a wider product adoption in this region. The presence of several large scale companies in this sector is consequential to the increasing product adoption and subsequently rising demand for the product, especially in the United States. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 10.83 billion and this value is projected to rise at a considerable pace in the coming years.

List of companies profiled in the report:

CooperVision (U.S.)

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (U.S.)

Alcon Vision LLC (Switzerland)

Essilor (France)

ZEISS International (Germany)

Contamac (U.K.)

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.) (U.S.)

HOYA Corporation (Japan)

Others

Industry Developments:

September 2019: CooperVision announced that it has completed the acquisition of Blanchard Contact Lenses. The company will look to expand its presence in in Specialty Segment.

Table Of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Epidemiology of Ocular Disease – For Key Countries/Key Regions

Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Key Trends in Contact Lenses Market

Technological Advancements in Contact Lenses

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Contact Lenses Market Global Contact Lenses Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Modality Reusable Disposable

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Design Toric Multifocal Spherical

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Ophthalmologists Retail Stores Online Stores

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



