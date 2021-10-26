Revenue Cycle Management Market By Production, Manufacturer, Growth, Supply, Demand, Swot Analysis Forecast Outlook 2028

A new market study, titled “Revenue Cycle Management Market Forecast 2021-2028” has been featured on Fortune Business Insights™.

*** Get Latest Updated Market Research Report with Free Sample Report

Market Overview:

The global revenue cycle management market size is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 13.0% between 2020 to 2027 on account of the rising prevalence of various diseases resulting in an increase in patient pool. RCM is a method of identifying, managing, and collecting patient service revenue and administering it with revenue generation and claims processing. According to a published report by Fortune Business Insights titled “Revenue Cycle Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Structure (In-house and Outsource), Type (Software and Service), Functions (Claims & Denial Management, Medical Coding & Billing, Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI), Insurance, and Others), End User (Hospitals, Physicians Office, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the value of this market was USD 96.27 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 258.16 billion by the end of 2027.

Request for Free Sample Report PDF @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/revenue-cycle-management-market-100275

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHR) will Bolster Growth

The increasing adoption of advanced concepts in the medical sector such as electronic health records and other solutions stands as a key factor boosting the global revenue cycle management market growth. This, coupled with the wide range of IT products such as business intelligence tools, advanced predictive analytics, and automated patient collection systems provided by RCMs, will also aid in expansion of the market.

Regional Analysis-

North America Dominated the Market Owing to increasing Adoption of Innovative Medical Solutions

In 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 52.01 billion and this region emerged dominant. This is due to the presence of many players and the launch of innovative solutions and setting up of new research centers in the U.S. Europe, on the other hand ranks second, the growth of which is attributable to the increasing number of start-ups and development of financial technology. However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment owing to the improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing adoption of revenue cycle management as software and services. Furthermore, the market in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa will grow steadily on account of the gradual entry of healthcare advanced solutions.

Competitive Landscape-

Players Focusing on Delivering End-to-End Service to Gain Competitive Edge

Currently, Cerner Corporation is holding a dominant share in the market for revenue cycle management. This is attributable to the efficient RCM services provided by the company keeping in mind the production, efficiency, and budget requirements of the organization. The company also focuses on denial management, patient pays or pre-collect, medical billing and coding, and denial management, along with patient access for ensuring quality management services to their clients. The aforementioned factors will further help Cerner Corporation continue dominating the market in the coming years.

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Cerner Corporation (Missouri, U.S.)

Epic Systems Corporation (Wisconsin, U.S)

McKesson Corporation (Texas, U.S)

MEDHOST (Tennessee, U.S)

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC (Illinois, U.S.)

Conifer Health Solutions, LLC ( Texas, U.S)

Texas, U.S) GeBBS Healthcare Solutions (California, U.S)

Medical Information Technology Inc. (MEDITECH) (Massachusetts, U.S)

eClinicalWorks (Massachusetts, U.S)

Others

Related Article @ https://marketresearchreportsfbi.wordpress.com/2021/10/21/revenue-cycle-management-market-global-market-growth-potential-price-trends-competitive-market-share-forecast-2020-2028/



NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. We aim to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd