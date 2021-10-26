Surveillance Radar Market to Show Strong Growth | Leading players Detect, Saab, Hensoldt

Surveillance radar system detects, track and identify small and illusive objects. Surveillance radar system designed for coastal and maritime surveillance missions. There are multi-sensor systems built with radar, camera, AIS and GPS that are networked for wide-area surveillance. The radar uses advanced signal processing techniques with a low threshold to target small and large targets.

Key Players in This Report Include:

Aselsan (Turkey), Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd. (United Kingdom), Detect Inc. (United States), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Flir Systems, Inc. (United States), GEM Elettronica (Italy), Hensoldt (Germany), Raytheon Company (United States), Saab AB (Sweden), Terma A/S (Denmark)

AMA Research recently released research coverage on Global Surveillance Radar Market that evaluates and provides market size, trend, and estimation to 2026. The Surveillance Radar market study provides ready-to-access and self-analyzed study with significant research data proves to be a useful document for managers, industry consultants and key executives to better understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and competitors development activities.

Influencing Trends:

Technology advancement including broadband radar, software-defined radars, 3D radars



Growth Drivers:

High growth in border surveillance systems

The growing requirement in missile detection systems

Enhancement in radar technologies



Gaps and Opportunities:

Increase advancement in surveillance technology

Strong investment of government on research and development activities for improvement of radial signal processing

The Global Surveillance Radar Market Scope and Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Battlefield Surveillance Radars, Ground-Based Air Surveillance Radars, Ground-Based Space Surveillance Radars, Coastal Surveillance Radars, Airport Surveillance Radars, Air-To-Ground Surveillance Radars, Airborne Maritime Surveillance Radars), Application (Asset Protection, Law Enforcement, Marine Traffic Management, Collision Avoidance, Oil Spill Detection, Wave Management, Defense & Space), Platforms (Land, Naval, Airborne, Space), Frequency Band (UHF and VHP Bands, L-Band, S-Band, C-Band, X-Band)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.) North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

(United States, Canada & Mexico) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.) Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Australia and Rest of APAC Countries).



Major highlights from Table of Contents:

Surveillance Radar Market Study Coverage:

Evaluate Market Competitiveness; Analysing Major manufacturers, emerging player’s growth story, and key business segments analysis of Surveillance Radar market.

Surveillance Radar Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Surveillance Radar Market Size by Region Surveillance Radar Market, Profiles of players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, value chain, financials, and other development factors.

Important Sections Covered in Surveillance Radar Market Report:

Surveillance Radar Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

Surveillance Radar Market Competition by Manufacturers

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Surveillance Radar Market

Surveillance Radar Capacity and Production*, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2026)

Surveillance Radar Supply (Production), Consumption, Export-Import* by Region (2021-2026)

Surveillance Radar Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Surveillance Radar Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry Road map and value chain Market Factors Analysis.

** wherever applicable



