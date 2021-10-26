Dialer Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | Aircall, Five9, VanillaSoft

A dialer is an application software for calling telephone numbers automatically and it is connected to a telephone line to monitor the dialed numbers and alter them to seamlessly provide services that otherwise require lengthy national or international codes to be dialed. It is used in the call centers to automate the process of dialing external phone numbers and used for increase the business.

Key Players in This Report Include:

Five9, Inc. (United States), Nuxiba Technologies (Mexico), RedCloud Dialer (United States), Voicent Communications (United States), VanillaSoft (United States), SafeSoft Solutions (United States), Aircall, Inc. (France), CallFire (United States), Ytel (United States), NewVoiceMedia, Inc. (United Kingdom)

AMA Research recently released research coverage on Global Dialer Market that evaluates and provides market size, trend, and estimation to 2026. The Dialer market study provides ready-to-access and self-analyzed study with significant research data proves to be a useful document for managers, industry consultants and key executives to better understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and competitors development activities.

Influencing Trends:

Demand for Dialers with Improved Features



Growth Drivers:

Highly Reliable, Secure and Scalable

Increasing Focus of Companies to Increase the Revenue



Gaps and Opportunities:

Increasing Demand from Various Sectors

The Global Dialer Market Scope and Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Manual Dialer, Preview Dialer, Predictive Dialer), Application (Government and Public Sector, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Telecommunication and ITES, Other), Component (Software, Services)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.) North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

(United States, Canada & Mexico) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.) Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Australia and Rest of APAC Countries).



