Dry Laundry Detergent Market is Booming Worldwide with Unilever, Carroll Company, Johnson & Johnson

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Dow Chemical Company (United States),Henkel AG (Germany),Amway (United States),Carroll Company (United States),Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (United States),Johnson & Johnson (Germany),Colgate-Palmolive Company (United States),Unilever (United Kingdom),Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (United Kingdom).

Scope of the Report of Dry Laundry Detergent

Dry cleaning of the cloth is done with the help of products that are chemical solvent and this products are known as dry laundry detergents. Basic functioning of this detergents is to clean clothes and apparels. These detergents soften the hydrophobic soils and prevent them from being redeposited on the clothing. This are chemical compounds which can effectively remove oil, grease, dirt, soil, stains, etc. These detergents are typically formulated using surfactants, builders, alkalis, enzymes, fabric softeners, brighteners, oxygen bleaches, and fragrances.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Washing powders, Washing bars, Washing tablets), Application (Household, Industrial), Distribution (Hypermarkets and Supermarket, Detergent Specialty Store, Online)



The Dry Laundry Detergent Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.

Market Trends:

Increasing use of organic and renewable ingredients

Increasing fad of specially designed clothes

Opportunities:

Rapidly growing hospitality industry

Improvement in standard of living due to high disposable income

Market Drivers:

Increasing use of washing machines around the globe

Growing awareness regarding cleanliness and hygiene

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

