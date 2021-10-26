Swimwear Market is Going To Boom | Reebok, Dolfin Swimwear, La Perla Group

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Swimwear Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Swimwear market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally. Maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Swimwear Market various segments and emerging territory.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Speedo (United Kingdom),Reebok (United States),Arena (Italy),Zoke (China),Yingfa (United States),Triumph (United Kingdom),American Apparel (United States),Dolfin Swimwear (United States),La Perla Group (Paris),NIKE, Inc. (United States),.

Scope of the Report of Swimwear

In developed countries such as United States, Germany and many more, swimming is considered as one of the most popular fitness activities which are majorly driving the swimwear market. The growing number of waterfronts/parks and swimming pools in western countries are adding fuel to this market. Moreover, with a relative growth in the adoption of swimming as an activity in the Asia Pacific region has made a tremendous increase for swimsuits. Rising interest of people for a family vacation along the beachside coupled with making swimming a sports activity is propelling the growth of this market. It is assumed that in 2017, the global swimwear market was valued at 18.45 billion USD and will be 28.15 billion USD till 2024.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (One-Piece Swimsuit, Two-Piece Swimsuit, Swimming Trunks, Bikini), Application (Leisure Use, Competition Use), End- Use (Women’s Swimsuit, Men’s Swimsuit, Children Swimsuit), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), Material Type (Polyester, Nylon, Neoprene, Polypropylene, Spandex, Cotton, Other)



Market Trends:

Launch of Multifunctional Cover up Swim Wears

Adoption of Swimming by People had made the Health Fuel Sale of Different Types of Swimwear

Adoption of UV Protective Swimwear due to Skin Cancer Awareness

Opportunities:

Growing Establishment of Water Parks in Countries such as China and India

Rising Demand for Luxury Swimwear by Women, an Increasing Number of Public or Private Swimming Pools & Clubs, and High Penetration & Acceptance Rates of E-Commerce Platforms

Market Drivers:

Rising Interest of People towards Active and Healthy Life Style Activities Such as Swimming

Increasing Swimming Competitions Globally

Increasing Preference for Swimming as a Leisure and Recreational Activity

Challenges:

High Cost Incurred in Procuring Raw Materials and Designing the Swimwear

Issue Related to Cultural Boundaries in Some Countries





Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

