Modular Brake System Market Shaping from Growth to Value | WABCO, SAE International, Warner Electric

WABCO (Belgium),Knorr-Bremse (Germany),Continental AG (Germany),Parker Hannifin (United States),Hilliard Corporation (United States),SAE International (United States),Twiflex Limited (United States),MICO, Inc. (United States),Warner Electric (United States),EMG Automation GmbH (Germany).

A modular brake system, such as used in Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Braking System (EBS) which allows for exchangeability of the numerous brake parts comprising the modulator, actuator and brake assembly; the modulator being detachably connectable and located adjacent to or directly on the actuator. An Electronic Control Unit (ECU) further controls the brake system and is provided with redundant control line inputs. The control line inputs, both primary and back-up, are delivered as electrical lines extending from the control device to the controller.



by Type (Hydraulic Brake Systems, Disc Brake Systems), Application (Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket)



Market Trends:

Technological Developments in Modular Brake System

Opportunities:

Upsurging Technological Advancement for Quality Improvisation

Market Drivers:

Increase in Production Volume of Passenger and Commercial Vehicles Worldwide

Growing Demand of Automobiles around the World

Challenges:

Minimal Manufacturing Tolerance Might Maximize Manufacturing Overheads



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

