Brazzein Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story with Major Giants

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Natur Research Ingredients (United States), MB Group USA (United States), AmideBio (United States), Magellan Life Sciences Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Brazzein is a protein that is obtained from the berry of Pentadiplandra brazzeana Ballion, a West African plant. The sweetness of this protein is way more than sucrose. Commercialization of brazzein is an ongoing process for which the patent is not obtained. This has restricted the commercialization of brazzein. Brazzein represents an alternative to available low-calorie sweeteners. The Indian market for natural alternative sweeteners is bound to expand. Pharma majors are eyeing this category and are keen to add sweeteners to their diabetic product portfolios. The industry is discovering more options and looking forward to introducing newer and safer alternatives for the healthy-minded consumers who can look forward to sweeter days ahead. Some of the players profiled in the study are Natur Research Ingredients (United States), MB Group USA (United States), AmideBio (United States) and Magellan Life Sciences Ltd. (United Kingdom).

Market Growth Drivers

Increasing Geriatric Population

High Demand of Brazzein in the Developed Countries owing to Its Properties

Growing Awareness among Consumers for Healthy Diet

Influencing Trend

Trends towards Natural and Healthy Ingredients

Restraints

Difficulties in Getting Funding or Attract Foreign Investment

High priced feedstock, Low Yield, Scarce Growth, and Costly Extraction Processes

The titled segments and sub-section of the Market are illuminated below:

In-depth analysis of Global Brazzein Market segments by Types: ≥99.0%, < 99.0%

Detailed analysis of Global Brazzein Market segments by Applications: Food Industry, Beverage Industry, Pharmaceuticals, Others

Regional Analysis for Global Brazzein Market:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015-2020

Base year – 2020

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro Markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Target Audience:

Brazzein Manufacturers, Raw Material Suppliers, Food & Beverage Companies, Research Institutes, Traders/Distributors/Exporters/Importers and Industry Bodies & Associations

Major Objectives Focused through this Study