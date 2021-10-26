News

Global Solar Cell Metal Paste Market Research with COVID-19 – Dupont, Heraeus, Samsung SDI, Giga Solar, Toyo Aluminium K.K., Monocrystal, Noritake, Namics, Dongjin Semichem, EXOJET Technology Corporation, AG PRO, TTMC, Daejoo Electronic Materials, Rutech, Hoyi Technology, Tehsun, LEED Electronic Ink, Xi’an Hongxing Electronic Paste

The”Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Solar Cell Metal Paste Market

According to 99Strategy, the Global Solar Cell Metal Paste Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2022-2027. The report analyses the global Solar Cell Metal Paste market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.

The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.

Key Regions
Asia Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa

Key Companies
Dupont
Heraeus
Samsung SDI
Giga Solar
Toyo Aluminium K.K.
Monocrystal
Noritake
Namics
Dongjin Semichem
EXOJET Technology Corporation
AG PRO
TTMC
Daejoo Electronic Materials
Rutech
Hoyi Technology
Tehsun
LEED Electronic Ink
Xi’an Hongxing Electronic Paste

Key Product Type
Silver Paste
Silver Aluminum Paste
Aluminum Paste

Market by Application
Multicrystalline Silicon Solar Cell
Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Cell
Others

Main Aspects covered in the Report
Overview of the Solar Cell Metal Paste market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth
2017-2021 historical data and 2022-2027 market forecast
Geographical analysis including major countries
Overview the product type market including development
Overview the end-user market including development

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Industrial Chain Overview

1.1 Solar Cell Metal Paste Industry

1.1.1 Overview

Figure Solar Cell Metal Paste Picture List

1.1.2 Characteristics of Solar Cell Metal Paste

1.2 Upstream

1.2.1 Major Materials

1.2.2 Manufacturing Overview

1.3 Product List By Type

1.3.1 Silver Paste

1.3.2 Silver Aluminum Paste

1.3.3 Aluminum Paste

1.4 End-Use List

1.4.1 Demand in Multicrystalline Silicon Solar Cell

1.4.2 Demand in Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Cell

1.4.3 Demand in Others

1.5 Global Market Overview

1.5.1 Global Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2027

Figure Global Market Size and Forecast with Growth Rate, 2017-2027

1.5.2 Global Market Size and Forecast by Geography with CAGR, 2017-2027

Table Global Market Size and Forecast by Geography with Growth Rate, 2017-2027

1.5.3 Global Market Size and Forecast by Product Type with CAGR, 2017-2027

Table Global Market Size and Forecast by Type with Growth Rate, 2017-2027

1.5.4 Global Market Size and Forecast by End-Use with CAGR, 2017-2027

Table Global Market Size and Forecast by End-Use with Growth Rate, 2017-2027

Chapter Two: Global Production & Consumption by Geography

2.1 Global Production & Consumption

2.1.1 Global Production

Figure Global Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Global Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Global Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Global Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.1.2 Global Consumption

Figure Global Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Global Market Volume and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Global Market Amount and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2 Geographic Production & Consumption

2.2.1 Production

2.2.1.1 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Asia-Pacific Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Asia-Pacific Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Asia-Pacific Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.1.2 North America

Figure North America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table North America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure North America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table North America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.1.3 South America

Figure South America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table South America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure South America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table South America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.1.4 Europe

Figure Europe Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Europe Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Europe Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Europe Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.1.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Middle East & Africa Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Middle East & Africa Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Middle East & Africa Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.2 Consumption

2.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Asia-Pacific Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Asia-Pacific Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.2.2 North America

Figure North America Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table North America Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure North America Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table North America Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.2.3 South America

Figure South America Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table South America Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure South America Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table South America Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.2.4 Europe

Figure Europe Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Europe Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Europe Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Europe Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Middle East & Africa Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Middle East & Africa Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Chapter Three: Major Manufacturers Introduction

3.1 Manufacturers Overview

Table Major Manufacturers Headquarters and Contact Information

Table Major Manufacturers Capacity List in 2021

3.2 Manufacturers List

3.2.1 Dupont Overview

Table Dupont Overview List

3.2.1.1 Product Specifications

3.2.1.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Solar Cell Metal Paste Business Operation of Dupont (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.1.3 Recent Developments

3.2.1.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.2 Heraeus Overview

Table Heraeus Overview List

3.2.2.1 Product Specifications

3.2.2.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Solar Cell Metal Paste Business Operation of Heraeus (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.2.3 Recent Developments

3.2.2.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.3 Samsung SDI Overview

Table Samsung SDI Overview List

3.2.3.1 Product Specifications

3.2.3.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Solar Cell Metal Paste Business Operation of Samsung SDI (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.3.3 Recent Developments

3.2.3.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.4 Giga Solar Overview

Table Giga Solar Overview List

3.2.4.1 Product Specifications

3.2.4.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Solar Cell Metal Paste Business Operation of Giga Solar (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.4.3 Recent Developments

3.2.4.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.5 Toyo Aluminium K.K. Overview

Table Toyo Aluminium K.K. Overview List

3.2.5.1 Product Specifications

3.2.5.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Solar Cell Metal Paste Business Operation of Toyo Aluminium K.K. (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.5.3 Recent Developments

3.2.5.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.6 Monocrystal Overview

Table Monocrystal Overview List

3.2.6.1 Product Specifications

3.2.6.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Solar Cell Metal Paste Business Operation of Monocrystal (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.6.3 Recent Developments

3.2.6.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.7 Noritake Overview

Table Noritake Overview List

3.2.7.1 Product Specifications

3.2.7.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Solar Cell Metal Paste Business Operation of Noritake (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.7.3 Recent Developments

3.2.7.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.8 Namics Overview

Table Namics Overview List

3.2.8.1 Product Specifications

3.2.8.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Solar Cell Metal Paste Business Operation of Namics (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.8.3 Recent Developments

3.2.8.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.9 Dongjin Semichem Overview

Table Dongjin Semichem Overview List

3.2.9.1 Product Specifications

3.2.9.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Solar Cell Metal Paste Business Operation of Dongjin Semichem (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.9.3 Recent Developments

3.2.9.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.10 EXOJET Technology Corporation Overview

Table EXOJET Technology Corporation Overview List

3.2.10.1 Product Specifications

3.2.10.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Solar Cell Metal Paste Business Operation of EXOJET Technology Corporation (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.10.3 Recent Developments

3.2.10.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.11 AG PRO Overview

Table AG PRO Overview List

3.2.11.1 Product Specifications

3.2.11.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Solar Cell Metal Paste Business Operation of AG PRO (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.11.3 Recent Developments

3.2.11.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.12 TTMC Overview

Table TTMC Overview List

3.2.12.1 Product Specifications

3.2.12.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Solar Cell Metal Paste Business Operation of TTMC (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.12.3 Recent Developments

3.2.12.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.13 Daejoo Electronic Materials Overview

Table Daejoo Electronic Materials Overview List

3.2.13.1 Product Specifications

3.2.13.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Solar Cell Metal Paste Business Operation of Daejoo Electronic Materials (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.13.3 Recent Developments

3.2.13.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.14 Rutech Overview

Table Rutech Overview List

3.2.14.1 Product Specifications

3.2.14.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Solar Cell Metal Paste Business Operation of Rutech (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.14.3 Recent Developments

3.2.14.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.15 Hoyi Technology Overview

Table Hoyi Technology Overview List

3.2.15.1 Product Specifications

3.2.15.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Solar Cell Metal Paste Business Operation of Hoyi Technology (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.15.3 Recent Developments

3.2.15.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.16 Tehsun Overview

Table Tehsun Overview List

3.2.16.1 Product Specifications

3.2.16.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Solar Cell Metal Paste Business Operation of Tehsun (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.16.3 Recent Developments

3.2.16.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.17 LEED Electronic Ink Overview

Table LEED Electronic Ink Overview List

3.2.17.1 Product Specifications

3.2.17.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Solar Cell Metal Paste Business Operation of LEED Electronic Ink (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.17.3 Recent Developments

3.2.17.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.18 Xi’an Hongxing Electronic Paste Overview

Table Xi’an Hongxing Electronic Paste Overview List

3.2.18.1 Product Specifications

3.2.18.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Solar Cell Metal Paste Business Operation of Xi’an Hongxing Electronic Paste (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.18.3 Recent Developments

3.2.18.4 Future Strategic Planning

Chapter Four: Market Competition Pattern

4.1 Market Size and Sketch

Figure Global Market Size and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Global Market Size and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Figure Global Competition Sketch Overview

4.2 Company Market Share

4.2.1 Global Production by Major Manufacturers

Table Global Production Volume List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Global Production Volume Share List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Global Production Volume Share by Manufacturers in 2021, in Volume

Table Global Production Amount List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Global Production Amount Share List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Figure Global Production Amount Share by Manufacturers in 2021, in Million USD

4.2.2 Market Concentration Analysis

4.3 Market News and Trend

4.3.1 Merger & Acquisition

4.3.2 New Product Launch

Chapter Five: Product Type Segment

5.1 Global Overview by Product Type Segment

Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by Product Type Segment, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by Product Type Segment 2017-2021, in Volume

5.2 Segment Subdivision by Product Type

5.2.1 Market in Silver Paste

5.2.1.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Silver Paste, 2017-2021, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Silver Paste, 2017-2021, in Volume

5.2.1.2 Situation & Development

5.2.2 Market in Silver Aluminum Paste

5.2.2.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Silver Aluminum Paste, 2017-2021, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Silver Aluminum Paste, 2017-2021, in Volume

5.2.2.2 Situation & Development

5.2.3 Market in Aluminum Paste

5.2.3.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Aluminum Paste, 2017-2021, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Aluminum Paste, 2017-2021, in Volume

5.2.3.2 Situation & Development

Chapter Six: End-Use Segment

6.1 Global Overview by End-Use Segment

Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by End-Use Segment, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by End-Use Segment 2017-2021, in Volume

6.2 Segment Subdivision

6.2.1 Market in Multicrystalline Silicon Solar Cell

6.2.1.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Multicrystalline Silicon Solar Cell, 2017-2021, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Multicrystalline Silicon Solar Cell, 2017-2021, in Volume

6.2.1.2 Situation & Development

6.2.2 Market in Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Cell

6.2.2.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Cell, 2017-2021, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Cell, 2017-2021, in Volume

6.2.2.2 Situation & Development

6.2.3 Market in Others

6.2.3.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Others, 2017-2021, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Others, 2017-2021, in Volume

6.2.3.2 Situation & Development

Chapter Seven: Market Forecast & Trend

7.1 Regional Forecast

Table Global Market Forecast by Region Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD

Table Global Market Forecast by Region Segment 2022-2027, in Volume

7.2 Consumption Forecast

7.2.1 Product Type Forecast

Table Global Market Amount by Product Type Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD

Table Global Market Volume by Product Type Segment 2022-2027, in Volume

7.2.2 End-Use Forecast

Table Global Market Amount by End-Use Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD

Table Global Market Volume by End-Use Segment 2022-2027, in Volume

7.3 Investment Trend

7.4 Consumption Trend

Chapter Eight: Price & Channel

8.1 Price and Cost

8.1.1 Price

8.1.2 Cost

Figure Cost Component Ratio

8.2 Channel Segment

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers & Investment Environment

9.1 Market Drivers

9.2 Investment Environment

9.3 Impact of Coronavirus on the Solar Cell Metal Paste Industry

9.3.1 Impact on Industry Upstream

9.3.2 Impact on Industry Downstream

9.3.3 Impact on Industry Channels

9.3.4 Impact on Industry Competition

9.3.5 Impact on Industry Employment

Chapter Ten: Research Conclusion

