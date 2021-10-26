News

Global Soil Wetting Agents Market Research with COVID-19 – Milliken Chemical , Witgang Far East Limited , BASF SE , VYOM Fertilizers & Agrochem Private Limited , ALASIA Chemicals , Team well logistics limited , Dalian CIM Co.,ltd , Boading Fengba Modern Agriculture , Ningo Evergreen iritech Co.,ltd , Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment , Ningbo Precise , Nufarm Limited , The Wilbur Ellis Company , Bretty Young Seeds Limited , Harmony Additive Pvt.Ltd , Mani Agro Chemicals , Vedanta Organo World , KALO 

The”Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Soil Wetting Agents Market

According to 99Strategy, the Global Soil Wetting Agents Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2022-2027. The report analyses the global Soil Wetting Agents market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.

The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.

Key Regions
Asia Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa

Key Companies
Milliken Chemical 
Witgang Far East Limited 
BASF SE 
VYOM Fertilizers & Agrochem Private Limited 
ALASIA Chemicals 
Team well logistics limited 
Dalian CIM Co.,ltd 
Boading Fengba Modern Agriculture 
Ningo Evergreen iritech Co.,ltd 
Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment 
Ningbo Precise 
Nufarm Limited 
The Wilbur Ellis Company 
Bretty Young Seeds Limited 
Harmony Additive Pvt.Ltd 
Mani Agro Chemicals 
Vedanta Organo World 
KALO 

Key Product Type
Liquid 
Granular

Market by Application
Golf Course 
Sports Grounds 
Lawn Maintenance 
Agriculture

Main Aspects covered in the Report
Overview of the Soil Wetting Agents market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth
2017-2021 historical data and 2022-2027 market forecast
Geographical analysis including major countries
Overview the product type market including development
Overview the end-user market including development

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Industrial Chain Overview

1.1 Soil Wetting Agents Industry

1.1.1 Overview

Figure Soil Wetting Agents Picture List

1.1.2 Characteristics of Soil Wetting Agents

1.2 Upstream

1.2.1 Major Materials

1.2.2 Manufacturing Overview

1.3 Product List By Type

1.3.1 Liquid 

1.3.2 Granular

1.4 End-Use List

1.4.1 Demand in Golf Course 

1.4.2 Demand in Sports Grounds 

1.4.3 Demand in Lawn Maintenance 

1.4.4 Demand in Agriculture

1.5 Global Market Overview

1.5.1 Global Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2027

Figure Global Market Size and Forecast with Growth Rate, 2017-2027

1.5.2 Global Market Size and Forecast by Geography with CAGR, 2017-2027

Table Global Market Size and Forecast by Geography with Growth Rate, 2017-2027

1.5.3 Global Market Size and Forecast by Product Type with CAGR, 2017-2027

Table Global Market Size and Forecast by Type with Growth Rate, 2017-2027

1.5.4 Global Market Size and Forecast by End-Use with CAGR, 2017-2027

Table Global Market Size and Forecast by End-Use with Growth Rate, 2017-2027

Chapter Two: Global Production & Consumption by Geography

2.1 Global Production & Consumption

2.1.1 Global Production

Figure Global Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Global Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Global Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Global Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.1.2 Global Consumption

Figure Global Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Global Market Volume and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Global Market Amount and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2 Geographic Production & Consumption

2.2.1 Production

2.2.1.1 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Asia-Pacific Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Asia-Pacific Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Asia-Pacific Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.1.2 North America

Figure North America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table North America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure North America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table North America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.1.3 South America

Figure South America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table South America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure South America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table South America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.1.4 Europe

Figure Europe Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Europe Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Europe Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Europe Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.1.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Middle East & Africa Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Middle East & Africa Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Middle East & Africa Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.2 Consumption

2.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Asia-Pacific Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Asia-Pacific Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.2.2 North America

Figure North America Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table North America Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure North America Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table North America Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.2.3 South America

Figure South America Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table South America Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure South America Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table South America Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.2.4 Europe

Figure Europe Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Europe Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Europe Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Europe Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

2.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Middle East & Africa Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Middle East & Africa Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Chapter Three: Major Manufacturers Introduction

3.1 Manufacturers Overview

Table Major Manufacturers Headquarters and Contact Information

Table Major Manufacturers Capacity List in 2021

3.2 Manufacturers List

3.2.1 Milliken Chemical  Overview

Table Milliken Chemical  Overview List

3.2.1.1 Product Specifications

3.2.1.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Soil Wetting Agents Business Operation of Milliken Chemical  (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.1.3 Recent Developments

3.2.1.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.2 Witgang Far East Limited  Overview

Table Witgang Far East Limited  Overview List

3.2.2.1 Product Specifications

3.2.2.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Soil Wetting Agents Business Operation of Witgang Far East Limited  (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.2.3 Recent Developments

3.2.2.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.3 BASF SE  Overview

Table BASF SE  Overview List

3.2.3.1 Product Specifications

3.2.3.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Soil Wetting Agents Business Operation of BASF SE  (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.3.3 Recent Developments

3.2.3.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.4 VYOM Fertilizers & Agrochem Private Limited  Overview

Table VYOM Fertilizers & Agrochem Private Limited  Overview List

3.2.4.1 Product Specifications

3.2.4.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Soil Wetting Agents Business Operation of VYOM Fertilizers & Agrochem Private Limited  (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.4.3 Recent Developments

3.2.4.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.5 ALASIA Chemicals  Overview

Table ALASIA Chemicals  Overview List

3.2.5.1 Product Specifications

3.2.5.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Soil Wetting Agents Business Operation of ALASIA Chemicals  (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.5.3 Recent Developments

3.2.5.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.6 Team well logistics limited  Overview

Table Team well logistics limited  Overview List

3.2.6.1 Product Specifications

3.2.6.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Soil Wetting Agents Business Operation of Team well logistics limited  (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.6.3 Recent Developments

3.2.6.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.7 Dalian CIM Co.,ltd  Overview

Table Dalian CIM Co.,ltd  Overview List

3.2.7.1 Product Specifications

3.2.7.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Soil Wetting Agents Business Operation of Dalian CIM Co.,ltd  (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.7.3 Recent Developments

3.2.7.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.8 Boading Fengba Modern Agriculture  Overview

Table Boading Fengba Modern Agriculture  Overview List

3.2.8.1 Product Specifications

3.2.8.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Soil Wetting Agents Business Operation of Boading Fengba Modern Agriculture  (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.8.3 Recent Developments

3.2.8.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.9 Ningo Evergreen iritech Co.,ltd  Overview

Table Ningo Evergreen iritech Co.,ltd  Overview List

3.2.9.1 Product Specifications

3.2.9.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Soil Wetting Agents Business Operation of Ningo Evergreen iritech Co.,ltd  (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.9.3 Recent Developments

3.2.9.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.10 Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment  Overview

Table Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment  Overview List

3.2.10.1 Product Specifications

3.2.10.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Soil Wetting Agents Business Operation of Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment  (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.10.3 Recent Developments

3.2.10.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.11 Ningbo Precise  Overview

Table Ningbo Precise  Overview List

3.2.11.1 Product Specifications

3.2.11.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Soil Wetting Agents Business Operation of Ningbo Precise  (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.11.3 Recent Developments

3.2.11.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.12 Nufarm Limited  Overview

Table Nufarm Limited  Overview List

3.2.12.1 Product Specifications

3.2.12.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Soil Wetting Agents Business Operation of Nufarm Limited  (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.12.3 Recent Developments

3.2.12.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.13 The Wilbur Ellis Company  Overview

Table The Wilbur Ellis Company  Overview List

3.2.13.1 Product Specifications

3.2.13.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Soil Wetting Agents Business Operation of The Wilbur Ellis Company  (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.13.3 Recent Developments

3.2.13.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.14 Bretty Young Seeds Limited  Overview

Table Bretty Young Seeds Limited  Overview List

3.2.14.1 Product Specifications

3.2.14.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Soil Wetting Agents Business Operation of Bretty Young Seeds Limited  (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.14.3 Recent Developments

3.2.14.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.15 Harmony Additive Pvt.Ltd  Overview

Table Harmony Additive Pvt.Ltd  Overview List

3.2.15.1 Product Specifications

3.2.15.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Soil Wetting Agents Business Operation of Harmony Additive Pvt.Ltd  (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.15.3 Recent Developments

3.2.15.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.16 Mani Agro Chemicals  Overview

Table Mani Agro Chemicals  Overview List

3.2.16.1 Product Specifications

3.2.16.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Soil Wetting Agents Business Operation of Mani Agro Chemicals  (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.16.3 Recent Developments

3.2.16.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.17 Vedanta Organo World  Overview

Table Vedanta Organo World  Overview List

3.2.17.1 Product Specifications

3.2.17.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Soil Wetting Agents Business Operation of Vedanta Organo World  (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.17.3 Recent Developments

3.2.17.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.18 KALO  Overview

Table KALO  Overview List

3.2.18.1 Product Specifications

3.2.18.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Soil Wetting Agents Business Operation of KALO  (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.18.3 Recent Developments

3.2.18.4 Future Strategic Planning

Chapter Four: Market Competition Pattern

4.1 Market Size and Sketch

Figure Global Market Size and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Global Market Size and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Figure Global Competition Sketch Overview

4.2 Company Market Share

4.2.1 Global Production by Major Manufacturers

Table Global Production Volume List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Volume

Table Global Production Volume Share List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Volume

Figure Global Production Volume Share by Manufacturers in 2021, in Volume

Table Global Production Amount List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Global Production Amount Share List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Figure Global Production Amount Share by Manufacturers in 2021, in Million USD

4.2.2 Market Concentration Analysis

4.3 Market News and Trend

4.3.1 Merger & Acquisition

4.3.2 New Product Launch

Chapter Five: Product Type Segment

5.1 Global Overview by Product Type Segment

Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by Product Type Segment, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by Product Type Segment 2017-2021, in Volume

5.2 Segment Subdivision by Product Type

5.2.1 Market in Liquid 

5.2.1.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Liquid , 2017-2021, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Liquid , 2017-2021, in Volume

5.2.1.2 Situation & Development

5.2.2 Market in Granular

5.2.2.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Granular, 2017-2021, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Granular, 2017-2021, in Volume

5.2.2.2 Situation & Development

Chapter Six: End-Use Segment

6.1 Global Overview by End-Use Segment

Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by End-Use Segment, 2017-2021, in Million USD

Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by End-Use Segment 2017-2021, in Volume

6.2 Segment Subdivision

6.2.1 Market in Golf Course 

6.2.1.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Golf Course , 2017-2021, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Golf Course , 2017-2021, in Volume

6.2.1.2 Situation & Development

6.2.2 Market in Sports Grounds 

6.2.2.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Sports Grounds , 2017-2021, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Sports Grounds , 2017-2021, in Volume

6.2.2.2 Situation & Development

6.2.3 Market in Lawn Maintenance 

6.2.3.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Lawn Maintenance , 2017-2021, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Lawn Maintenance , 2017-2021, in Volume

6.2.3.2 Situation & Development

6.2.4 Market in Agriculture

6.2.4.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Agriculture, 2017-2021, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Agriculture, 2017-2021, in Volume

6.2.4.2 Situation & Development

Chapter Seven: Market Forecast & Trend

7.1 Regional Forecast

Table Global Market Forecast by Region Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD

Table Global Market Forecast by Region Segment 2022-2027, in Volume

7.2 Consumption Forecast

7.2.1 Product Type Forecast

Table Global Market Amount by Product Type Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD

Table Global Market Volume by Product Type Segment 2022-2027, in Volume

7.2.2 End-Use Forecast

Table Global Market Amount by End-Use Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD

Table Global Market Volume by End-Use Segment 2022-2027, in Volume

7.3 Investment Trend

7.4 Consumption Trend

Chapter Eight: Price & Channel

8.1 Price and Cost

8.1.1 Price

8.1.2 Cost

Figure Cost Component Ratio

8.2 Channel Segment

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers & Investment Environment

9.1 Market Drivers

9.2 Investment Environment

9.3 Impact of Coronavirus on the Soil Wetting Agents Industry

9.3.1 Impact on Industry Upstream

9.3.2 Impact on Industry Downstream

9.3.3 Impact on Industry Channels

9.3.4 Impact on Industry Competition

9.3.5 Impact on Industry Employment

Chapter Ten: Research Conclusion

