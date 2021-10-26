“ ”Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Soil Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market

According to 99Strategy, the Global Soil Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2022-2027. The report analyses the global Soil Testing, Inspection, and Certification market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.

The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.

Key Regions

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies

SGS SA

Intertek Group

Bureau Veritas

Yara International ASA

ALS Ltd

Assure Quality

Exova Group

SCS Global

RJ Hills Laboratories

APAL Agriculture

TUV Nord AG

Eurofins Scientific

GE Healthcare and Life sciences

Danaher

Agrolab Group

SAI Global Limited

Cawood Scientific

HRL Holdings Ltd

EnviroLab

SESL Australia

Key Product Type

Contamination

Quality

pH Test

Market by Application

Agriculture

andscape Contractors

Golf Courses

Gardens and Lawns

Main Aspects covered in the Report

Overview of the Soil Testing, Inspection, and Certification market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth

2017-2021 historical data and 2022-2027 market forecast

Geographical analysis including major countries

Overview the product type market including development

Overview the end-user market including development

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Industrial Chain Overview



1.1 Soil Testing, Inspection, and Certification Industry



1.1.1 Overview



Figure Soil Testing, Inspection, and Certification Picture List



1.1.2 Characteristics of Soil Testing, Inspection, and Certification



1.2 Upstream



1.2.1 Major Materials



1.2.2 Manufacturing Overview



1.3 Product List By Type



1.3.1 Contamination



1.3.2 Quality



1.3.3 pH Test



1.4 End-Use List



1.4.1 Demand in Agriculture



1.4.2 Demand in andscape Contractors



1.4.3 Demand in Golf Courses



1.4.4 Demand in Gardens and Lawns



1.5 Global Market Overview



1.5.1 Global Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2027



Figure Global Market Size and Forecast with Growth Rate, 2017-2027



1.5.2 Global Market Size and Forecast by Geography with CAGR, 2017-2027



Table Global Market Size and Forecast by Geography with Growth Rate, 2017-2027



1.5.3 Global Market Size and Forecast by Product Type with CAGR, 2017-2027



Table Global Market Size and Forecast by Type with Growth Rate, 2017-2027



1.5.4 Global Market Size and Forecast by End-Use with CAGR, 2017-2027



Table Global Market Size and Forecast by End-Use with Growth Rate, 2017-2027



Chapter Two: Global Production & Consumption by Geography



2.1 Global Production & Consumption



2.1.1 Global Production



Figure Global Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Global Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Global Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Global Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.1.2 Global Consumption



Figure Global Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Global Market Volume and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Global Market Amount and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2 Geographic Production & Consumption



2.2.1 Production



2.2.1.1 Asia-Pacific



Figure Asia-Pacific Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Asia-Pacific Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Asia-Pacific Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Asia-Pacific Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.1.2 North America



Figure North America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table North America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure North America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table North America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.1.3 South America



Figure South America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table South America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure South America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table South America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.1.4 Europe



Figure Europe Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Europe Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Europe Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Europe Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.1.5 Middle East & Africa



Figure Middle East & Africa Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Middle East & Africa Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Middle East & Africa Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Middle East & Africa Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.2 Consumption



2.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific



Figure Asia-Pacific Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Asia-Pacific Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Asia-Pacific Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Asia-Pacific Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.2.2 North America



Figure North America Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table North America Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure North America Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table North America Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.2.3 South America



Figure South America Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table South America Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure South America Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table South America Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.2.4 Europe



Figure Europe Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Europe Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Europe Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Europe Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa



Figure Middle East & Africa Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Middle East & Africa Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Middle East & Africa Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Middle East & Africa Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Chapter Three: Major Manufacturers Introduction



3.1 Manufacturers Overview



Table Major Manufacturers Headquarters and Contact Information



Table Major Manufacturers Capacity List in 2021



3.2 Manufacturers List



3.2.1 SGS SA Overview



Table SGS SA Overview List



3.2.1.1 Product Specifications



3.2.1.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Soil Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business Operation of SGS SA (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.1.3 Recent Developments



3.2.1.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.2 Intertek Group Overview



Table Intertek Group Overview List



3.2.2.1 Product Specifications



3.2.2.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Soil Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business Operation of Intertek Group (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.2.3 Recent Developments



3.2.2.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.3 Bureau Veritas Overview



Table Bureau Veritas Overview List



3.2.3.1 Product Specifications



3.2.3.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Soil Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business Operation of Bureau Veritas (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.3.3 Recent Developments



3.2.3.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.4 Yara International ASA Overview



Table Yara International ASA Overview List



3.2.4.1 Product Specifications



3.2.4.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Soil Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business Operation of Yara International ASA (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.4.3 Recent Developments



3.2.4.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.5 ALS Ltd Overview



Table ALS Ltd Overview List



3.2.5.1 Product Specifications



3.2.5.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Soil Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business Operation of ALS Ltd (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.5.3 Recent Developments



3.2.5.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.6 Assure Quality Overview



Table Assure Quality Overview List



3.2.6.1 Product Specifications



3.2.6.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Soil Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business Operation of Assure Quality (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.6.3 Recent Developments



3.2.6.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.7 Exova Group Overview



Table Exova Group Overview List



3.2.7.1 Product Specifications



3.2.7.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Soil Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business Operation of Exova Group (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.7.3 Recent Developments



3.2.7.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.8 SCS Global Overview



Table SCS Global Overview List



3.2.8.1 Product Specifications



3.2.8.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Soil Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business Operation of SCS Global (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.8.3 Recent Developments



3.2.8.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.9 RJ Hills Laboratories Overview



Table RJ Hills Laboratories Overview List



3.2.9.1 Product Specifications



3.2.9.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Soil Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business Operation of RJ Hills Laboratories (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.9.3 Recent Developments



3.2.9.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.10 APAL Agriculture Overview



Table APAL Agriculture Overview List



3.2.10.1 Product Specifications



3.2.10.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Soil Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business Operation of APAL Agriculture (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.10.3 Recent Developments



3.2.10.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.11 TUV Nord AG Overview



Table TUV Nord AG Overview List



3.2.11.1 Product Specifications



3.2.11.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Soil Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business Operation of TUV Nord AG (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.11.3 Recent Developments



3.2.11.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.12 Eurofins Scientific Overview



Table Eurofins Scientific Overview List



3.2.12.1 Product Specifications



3.2.12.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Soil Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business Operation of Eurofins Scientific (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.12.3 Recent Developments



3.2.12.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.13 GE Healthcare and Life sciences Overview



Table GE Healthcare and Life sciences Overview List



3.2.13.1 Product Specifications



3.2.13.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Soil Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business Operation of GE Healthcare and Life sciences (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.13.3 Recent Developments



3.2.13.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.14 Danaher Overview



Table Danaher Overview List



3.2.14.1 Product Specifications



3.2.14.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Soil Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business Operation of Danaher (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.14.3 Recent Developments



3.2.14.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.15 Agrolab Group Overview



Table Agrolab Group Overview List



3.2.15.1 Product Specifications



3.2.15.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Soil Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business Operation of Agrolab Group (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.15.3 Recent Developments



3.2.15.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.16 SAI Global Limited Overview



Table SAI Global Limited Overview List



3.2.16.1 Product Specifications



3.2.16.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Soil Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business Operation of SAI Global Limited (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.16.3 Recent Developments



3.2.16.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.17 Cawood Scientific Overview



Table Cawood Scientific Overview List



3.2.17.1 Product Specifications



3.2.17.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Soil Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business Operation of Cawood Scientific (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.17.3 Recent Developments



3.2.17.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.18 HRL Holdings Ltd Overview



Table HRL Holdings Ltd Overview List



3.2.18.1 Product Specifications



3.2.18.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Soil Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business Operation of HRL Holdings Ltd (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.18.3 Recent Developments



3.2.18.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.19 EnviroLab Overview



Table EnviroLab Overview List



3.2.19.1 Product Specifications



3.2.19.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Soil Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business Operation of EnviroLab (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.19.3 Recent Developments



3.2.19.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.20 SESL Australia Overview



Table SESL Australia Overview List



3.2.20.1 Product Specifications



3.2.20.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Soil Testing, Inspection, and Certification Business Operation of SESL Australia (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.20.3 Recent Developments



3.2.20.4 Future Strategic Planning



Chapter Four: Market Competition Pattern



4.1 Market Size and Sketch



Figure Global Market Size and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Global Market Size and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Figure Global Competition Sketch Overview



4.2 Company Market Share



4.2.1 Global Production by Major Manufacturers



Table Global Production Volume List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Global Production Volume Share List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Global Production Volume Share by Manufacturers in 2021, in Volume



Table Global Production Amount List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Global Production Amount Share List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Figure Global Production Amount Share by Manufacturers in 2021, in Million USD



4.2.2 Market Concentration Analysis



4.3 Market News and Trend



4.3.1 Merger & Acquisition



4.3.2 New Product Launch



Chapter Five: Product Type Segment



5.1 Global Overview by Product Type Segment



Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by Product Type Segment, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by Product Type Segment 2017-2021, in Volume



5.2 Segment Subdivision by Product Type



5.2.1 Market in Contamination



5.2.1.1 Market Size



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Contamination, 2017-2021, in USD Million



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Contamination, 2017-2021, in Volume



5.2.1.2 Situation & Development



5.2.2 Market in Quality



5.2.2.1 Market Size



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Quality, 2017-2021, in USD Million



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Quality, 2017-2021, in Volume



5.2.2.2 Situation & Development



5.2.3 Market in pH Test



5.2.3.1 Market Size



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in pH Test, 2017-2021, in USD Million



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in pH Test, 2017-2021, in Volume



5.2.3.2 Situation & Development



Chapter Six: End-Use Segment



6.1 Global Overview by End-Use Segment



Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by End-Use Segment, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by End-Use Segment 2017-2021, in Volume



6.2 Segment Subdivision



6.2.1 Market in Agriculture



6.2.1.1 Market Size



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Agriculture, 2017-2021, in USD Million



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Agriculture, 2017-2021, in Volume



6.2.1.2 Situation & Development



6.2.2 Market in andscape Contractors



6.2.2.1 Market Size



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in andscape Contractors, 2017-2021, in USD Million



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in andscape Contractors, 2017-2021, in Volume



6.2.2.2 Situation & Development



6.2.3 Market in Golf Courses



6.2.3.1 Market Size



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Golf Courses, 2017-2021, in USD Million



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Golf Courses, 2017-2021, in Volume



6.2.3.2 Situation & Development



6.2.4 Market in Gardens and Lawns



6.2.4.1 Market Size



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Gardens and Lawns, 2017-2021, in USD Million



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Gardens and Lawns, 2017-2021, in Volume



6.2.4.2 Situation & Development



Chapter Seven: Market Forecast & Trend



7.1 Regional Forecast



Table Global Market Forecast by Region Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD



Table Global Market Forecast by Region Segment 2022-2027, in Volume



7.2 Consumption Forecast



7.2.1 Product Type Forecast



Table Global Market Amount by Product Type Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD



Table Global Market Volume by Product Type Segment 2022-2027, in Volume



7.2.2 End-Use Forecast



Table Global Market Amount by End-Use Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD



Table Global Market Volume by End-Use Segment 2022-2027, in Volume



7.3 Investment Trend



7.4 Consumption Trend



Chapter Eight: Price & Channel



8.1 Price and Cost



8.1.1 Price



8.1.2 Cost



Figure Cost Component Ratio



8.2 Channel Segment



Chapter Nine: Market Drivers & Investment Environment



9.1 Market Drivers



9.2 Investment Environment



9.3 Impact of Coronavirus on the Soil Testing, Inspection, and Certification Industry



9.3.1 Impact on Industry Upstream



9.3.2 Impact on Industry Downstream



9.3.3 Impact on Industry Channels



9.3.4 Impact on Industry Competition



9.3.5 Impact on Industry Employment



Chapter Ten: Research Conclusion

”