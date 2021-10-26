Global Sodium-ion Battery Market Research with COVID-19 – Liaoning Hongcheng (Liaoning Xingkong), NGK, Zhejiang Lvming Energy (Durathon), Faradion Limited, Aquion Energy, HiNa Battery Technology, Wuhuhaili, Qintang New Energy

“ ”Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Sodium-ion Battery Market

According to 99Strategy, the Global Sodium-ion Battery Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2022-2027. The report analyses the global Sodium-ion Battery market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.

The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.

Key Regions

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies

Liaoning Hongcheng (Liaoning Xingkong)

NGK

Zhejiang Lvming Energy (Durathon)

Faradion Limited

Aquion Energy

HiNa Battery Technology

Wuhuhaili

Qintang New Energy

Key Product Type

Sodium-Sulfur Batteries

Sodium-Salt Batteries (Zebra Batteries)

Sodium-Oxygen (Sodium Air) Batteries

Market by Application

Consumer Electronic Devices

Automobile & Transportation

Power Backup

Grid-Level Applications

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Marine

Others

Main Aspects covered in the Report

Overview of the Sodium-ion Battery market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth

2017-2021 historical data and 2022-2027 market forecast

Geographical analysis including major countries

Overview the product type market including development

Overview the end-user market including development

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Industrial Chain Overview



1.1 Sodium-ion Battery Industry



1.1.1 Overview



Figure Sodium-ion Battery Picture List



1.1.2 Characteristics of Sodium-ion Battery



1.2 Upstream



1.2.1 Major Materials



1.2.2 Manufacturing Overview



1.3 Product List By Type



1.3.1 Sodium-Sulfur Batteries



1.3.2 Sodium-Salt Batteries (Zebra Batteries)



1.3.3 Sodium-Oxygen (Sodium Air) Batteries



1.4 End-Use List



1.4.1 Demand in Consumer Electronic Devices



1.4.2 Demand in Automobile & Transportation



1.4.3 Demand in Power Backup



1.4.4 Demand in Grid-Level Applications



1.4.5 Demand in Industrial



1.4.6 Demand in Aerospace & Defense



1.4.7 Demand in Marine



1.4.8 Demand in Others



1.5 Global Market Overview



1.5.1 Global Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2027



Figure Global Market Size and Forecast with Growth Rate, 2017-2027



1.5.2 Global Market Size and Forecast by Geography with CAGR, 2017-2027



Table Global Market Size and Forecast by Geography with Growth Rate, 2017-2027



1.5.3 Global Market Size and Forecast by Product Type with CAGR, 2017-2027



Table Global Market Size and Forecast by Type with Growth Rate, 2017-2027



1.5.4 Global Market Size and Forecast by End-Use with CAGR, 2017-2027



Table Global Market Size and Forecast by End-Use with Growth Rate, 2017-2027



Chapter Two: Global Production & Consumption by Geography



2.1 Global Production & Consumption



2.1.1 Global Production



Figure Global Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Global Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Global Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Global Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.1.2 Global Consumption



Figure Global Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Global Market Volume and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Global Market Amount and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2 Geographic Production & Consumption



2.2.1 Production



2.2.1.1 Asia-Pacific



Figure Asia-Pacific Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Asia-Pacific Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Asia-Pacific Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Asia-Pacific Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.1.2 North America



Figure North America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table North America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure North America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table North America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.1.3 South America



Figure South America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table South America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure South America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table South America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.1.4 Europe



Figure Europe Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Europe Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Europe Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Europe Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.1.5 Middle East & Africa



Figure Middle East & Africa Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Middle East & Africa Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Middle East & Africa Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Middle East & Africa Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.2 Consumption



2.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific



Figure Asia-Pacific Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Asia-Pacific Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Asia-Pacific Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Asia-Pacific Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.2.2 North America



Figure North America Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table North America Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure North America Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table North America Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.2.3 South America



Figure South America Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table South America Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure South America Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table South America Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.2.4 Europe



Figure Europe Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Europe Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Europe Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Europe Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa



Figure Middle East & Africa Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Middle East & Africa Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Middle East & Africa Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Middle East & Africa Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Chapter Three: Major Manufacturers Introduction



3.1 Manufacturers Overview



Table Major Manufacturers Headquarters and Contact Information



Table Major Manufacturers Capacity List in 2021



3.2 Manufacturers List



3.2.1 Liaoning Hongcheng (Liaoning Xingkong) Overview



Table Liaoning Hongcheng (Liaoning Xingkong) Overview List



3.2.1.1 Product Specifications



3.2.1.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Sodium-ion Battery Business Operation of Liaoning Hongcheng (Liaoning Xingkong) (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.1.3 Recent Developments



3.2.1.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.2 NGK Overview



Table NGK Overview List



3.2.2.1 Product Specifications



3.2.2.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Sodium-ion Battery Business Operation of NGK (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.2.3 Recent Developments



3.2.2.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.3 Zhejiang Lvming Energy (Durathon) Overview



Table Zhejiang Lvming Energy (Durathon) Overview List



3.2.3.1 Product Specifications



3.2.3.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Sodium-ion Battery Business Operation of Zhejiang Lvming Energy (Durathon) (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.3.3 Recent Developments



3.2.3.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.4 Faradion Limited Overview



Table Faradion Limited Overview List



3.2.4.1 Product Specifications



3.2.4.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Sodium-ion Battery Business Operation of Faradion Limited (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.4.3 Recent Developments



3.2.4.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.5 Aquion Energy Overview



Table Aquion Energy Overview List



3.2.5.1 Product Specifications



3.2.5.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Sodium-ion Battery Business Operation of Aquion Energy (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.5.3 Recent Developments



3.2.5.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.6 HiNa Battery Technology Overview



Table HiNa Battery Technology Overview List



3.2.6.1 Product Specifications



3.2.6.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Sodium-ion Battery Business Operation of HiNa Battery Technology (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.6.3 Recent Developments



3.2.6.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.7 Wuhuhaili Overview



Table Wuhuhaili Overview List



3.2.7.1 Product Specifications



3.2.7.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Sodium-ion Battery Business Operation of Wuhuhaili (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.7.3 Recent Developments



3.2.7.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.8 Qintang New Energy Overview



Table Qintang New Energy Overview List



3.2.8.1 Product Specifications



3.2.8.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Sodium-ion Battery Business Operation of Qintang New Energy (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.8.3 Recent Developments



3.2.8.4 Future Strategic Planning



Chapter Four: Market Competition Pattern



4.1 Market Size and Sketch



Figure Global Market Size and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Global Market Size and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Figure Global Competition Sketch Overview



4.2 Company Market Share



4.2.1 Global Production by Major Manufacturers



Table Global Production Volume List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Global Production Volume Share List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Global Production Volume Share by Manufacturers in 2021, in Volume



Table Global Production Amount List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Global Production Amount Share List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Figure Global Production Amount Share by Manufacturers in 2021, in Million USD



4.2.2 Market Concentration Analysis



4.3 Market News and Trend



4.3.1 Merger & Acquisition



4.3.2 New Product Launch



Chapter Five: Product Type Segment



5.1 Global Overview by Product Type Segment



Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by Product Type Segment, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by Product Type Segment 2017-2021, in Volume



5.2 Segment Subdivision by Product Type



5.2.1 Market in Sodium-Sulfur Batteries



5.2.1.1 Market Size



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Sodium-Sulfur Batteries, 2017-2021, in USD Million



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Sodium-Sulfur Batteries, 2017-2021, in Volume



5.2.1.2 Situation & Development



5.2.2 Market in Sodium-Salt Batteries (Zebra Batteries)



5.2.2.1 Market Size



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Sodium-Salt Batteries (Zebra Batteries), 2017-2021, in USD Million



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Sodium-Salt Batteries (Zebra Batteries), 2017-2021, in Volume



5.2.2.2 Situation & Development



5.2.3 Market in Sodium-Oxygen (Sodium Air) Batteries



5.2.3.1 Market Size



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Sodium-Oxygen (Sodium Air) Batteries, 2017-2021, in USD Million



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Sodium-Oxygen (Sodium Air) Batteries, 2017-2021, in Volume



5.2.3.2 Situation & Development



Chapter Six: End-Use Segment



6.1 Global Overview by End-Use Segment



Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by End-Use Segment, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by End-Use Segment 2017-2021, in Volume



6.2 Segment Subdivision



6.2.1 Market in Consumer Electronic Devices



6.2.1.1 Market Size



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Consumer Electronic Devices, 2017-2021, in USD Million



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Consumer Electronic Devices, 2017-2021, in Volume



6.2.1.2 Situation & Development



6.2.2 Market in Automobile & Transportation



6.2.2.1 Market Size



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Automobile & Transportation, 2017-2021, in USD Million



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Automobile & Transportation, 2017-2021, in Volume



6.2.2.2 Situation & Development



6.2.3 Market in Power Backup



6.2.3.1 Market Size



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Power Backup, 2017-2021, in USD Million



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Power Backup, 2017-2021, in Volume



6.2.3.2 Situation & Development



6.2.4 Market in Grid-Level Applications



6.2.4.1 Market Size



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Grid-Level Applications, 2017-2021, in USD Million



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Grid-Level Applications, 2017-2021, in Volume



6.2.4.2 Situation & Development



6.2.5 Market in Industrial



6.2.5.1 Market Size



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Industrial, 2017-2021, in USD Million



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Industrial, 2017-2021, in Volume



6.2.5.2 Situation & Development



6.2.6 Market in Aerospace & Defense



6.2.6.1 Market Size



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Aerospace & Defense, 2017-2021, in USD Million



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Aerospace & Defense, 2017-2021, in Volume



6.2.6.2 Situation & Development



6.2.7 Market in Marine



6.2.7.1 Market Size



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Marine, 2017-2021, in USD Million



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Marine, 2017-2021, in Volume



6.2.7.2 Situation & Development



6.2.8 Market in Others



6.2.8.1 Market Size



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Others, 2017-2021, in USD Million



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Others, 2017-2021, in Volume



6.2.8.2 Situation & Development



Chapter Seven: Market Forecast & Trend



7.1 Regional Forecast



Table Global Market Forecast by Region Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD



Table Global Market Forecast by Region Segment 2022-2027, in Volume



7.2 Consumption Forecast



7.2.1 Product Type Forecast



Table Global Market Amount by Product Type Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD



Table Global Market Volume by Product Type Segment 2022-2027, in Volume



7.2.2 End-Use Forecast



Table Global Market Amount by End-Use Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD



Table Global Market Volume by End-Use Segment 2022-2027, in Volume



7.3 Investment Trend



7.4 Consumption Trend



Chapter Eight: Price & Channel



8.1 Price and Cost



8.1.1 Price



8.1.2 Cost



Figure Cost Component Ratio



8.2 Channel Segment



Chapter Nine: Market Drivers & Investment Environment



9.1 Market Drivers



9.2 Investment Environment



9.3 Impact of Coronavirus on the Sodium-ion Battery Industry



9.3.1 Impact on Industry Upstream



9.3.2 Impact on Industry Downstream



9.3.3 Impact on Industry Channels



9.3.4 Impact on Industry Competition



9.3.5 Impact on Industry Employment



Chapter Ten: Research Conclusion

