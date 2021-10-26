Global Sodium Methylate Market Research with COVID-19 – DuPont, BASF, Evonik, SMOTEC Plus, Desatec, Anhui Jinbang Pharmaceutical Chemica, Zibo Xusheng Chemical, Zibo Huixin Chemical, Lantai Industry, Jingying Fine Chemical, Mintai Fine Chemical, Jinfengyuan Chemical, Dezhou Longteng Chemical, Zibo Zhangdian Fengshui Social Welfare Chemical

“ ”Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Sodium Methylate Market

According to 99Strategy, the Global Sodium Methylate Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2022-2027. The report analyses the global Sodium Methylate market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.

The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.

Key Regions

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies

DuPont

BASF

Evonik

SMOTEC Plus

Desatec

Anhui Jinbang Pharmaceutical Chemica

Zibo Xusheng Chemical

Zibo Huixin Chemical

Lantai Industry

Jingying Fine Chemical

Mintai Fine Chemical

Jinfengyuan Chemical

Dezhou Longteng Chemical

Zibo Zhangdian Fengshui Social Welfare Chemical

Key Product Type

Sodium Metal

Methanol

Market by Production Methods

Sodium Metal Process

Caustic-Based Process

Market by Application

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biodiesel Industry

Edible Catalyst and Analytical Reagent Industry

Others

Main Aspects covered in the Report

Overview of the Sodium Methylate market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth

2017-2021 historical data and 2022-2027 market forecast

Geographical analysis including major countries

Overview the product type market including development

Overview the end-user market including development

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Industrial Chain Overview



1.1 Sodium Methylate Industry



1.1.1 Overview



Figure Sodium Methylate Picture List



1.1.2 Characteristics of Sodium Methylate



1.2 Upstream



1.2.1 Major Materials



1.2.2 Manufacturing Overview



1.3 Product List By Raw Materials



1.3.1 Sodium Metal



1.3.2 Methanol



1.4 Product List By Production Methods



1.5 End-Use List



1.5.1 Demand in Pharmaceutical Industry



1.5.2 Demand in Biodiesel Industry



1.5.3 Demand in Edible Catalyst and Analytical Reagent Industry



1.5.4 Demand in Others



1.6 Global Market Overview



1.6.1 Global Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2027



Figure Global Market Size and Forecast with Growth Rate, 2017-2027



1.6.2 Global Market Size and Forecast by Geography with CAGR, 2017-2027



Table Global Market Size and Forecast by Geography with Growth Rate, 2017-2027



1.6.3 Global Market Size and Forecast by Product Type with CAGR, 2017-2027



Table Global Market Size and Forecast by Raw Materials with Growth Rate, 2017-2027



Table Global Market Size and Forecast by Production Methods with Growth Rate, 2017-2027



1.6.4 Global Market Size and Forecast by End-Use with CAGR, 2017-2027



Table Global Market Size and Forecast by End-Use with Growth Rate, 2017-2027



Chapter Two: Global Production & Consumption by Geography



2.1 Global Production & Consumption



2.1.1 Global Production



Figure Global Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Global Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Global Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Global Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.1.2 Global Consumption



Figure Global Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Global Market Volume and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Global Market Amount and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2 Geographic Production & Consumption



2.2.1 Production



2.2.1.1 Asia-Pacific



Figure Asia-Pacific Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Asia-Pacific Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Asia-Pacific Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Asia-Pacific Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.1.2 North America



Figure North America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table North America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure North America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table North America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.1.3 South America



Figure South America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table South America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure South America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table South America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.1.4 Europe



Figure Europe Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Europe Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Europe Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Europe Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.1.5 Middle East & Africa



Figure Middle East & Africa Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Middle East & Africa Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Middle East & Africa Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Middle East & Africa Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.2 Consumption



2.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific



Figure Asia-Pacific Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Asia-Pacific Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Asia-Pacific Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Asia-Pacific Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.2.2 North America



Figure North America Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table North America Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure North America Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table North America Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.2.3 South America



Figure South America Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table South America Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure South America Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table South America Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.2.4 Europe



Figure Europe Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Europe Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Europe Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Europe Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa



Figure Middle East & Africa Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Middle East & Africa Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Middle East & Africa Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Middle East & Africa Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Chapter Three: Major Manufacturers Introduction



3.1 Manufacturers Overview



Table Major Manufacturers Headquarters and Contact Information



Table Major Manufacturers Capacity List in 2021



3.2 Manufacturers List



3.2.1 DuPont Overview



Table DuPont Overview List



3.2.1.1 Product Specifications



3.2.1.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Sodium Methylate Business Operation of DuPont (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.1.3 Recent Developments



3.2.1.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.2 BASF Overview



Table BASF Overview List



3.2.2.1 Product Specifications



3.2.2.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Sodium Methylate Business Operation of BASF (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.2.3 Recent Developments



3.2.2.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.3 Evonik Overview



Table Evonik Overview List



3.2.3.1 Product Specifications



3.2.3.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Sodium Methylate Business Operation of Evonik (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.3.3 Recent Developments



3.2.3.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.4 SMOTEC Plus Overview



Table SMOTEC Plus Overview List



3.2.4.1 Product Specifications



3.2.4.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Sodium Methylate Business Operation of SMOTEC Plus (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.4.3 Recent Developments



3.2.4.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.5 Desatec Overview



Table Desatec Overview List



3.2.5.1 Product Specifications



3.2.5.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Sodium Methylate Business Operation of Desatec (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.5.3 Recent Developments



3.2.5.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.6 Anhui Jinbang Pharmaceutical Chemica Overview



Table Anhui Jinbang Pharmaceutical Chemica Overview List



3.2.6.1 Product Specifications



3.2.6.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Sodium Methylate Business Operation of Anhui Jinbang Pharmaceutical Chemica (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.6.3 Recent Developments



3.2.6.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.7 Zibo Xusheng Chemical Overview



Table Zibo Xusheng Chemical Overview List



3.2.7.1 Product Specifications



3.2.7.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Sodium Methylate Business Operation of Zibo Xusheng Chemical (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.7.3 Recent Developments



3.2.7.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.8 Zibo Huixin Chemical Overview



Table Zibo Huixin Chemical Overview List



3.2.8.1 Product Specifications



3.2.8.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Sodium Methylate Business Operation of Zibo Huixin Chemical (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.8.3 Recent Developments



3.2.8.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.9 Lantai Industry Overview



Table Lantai Industry Overview List



3.2.9.1 Product Specifications



3.2.9.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Sodium Methylate Business Operation of Lantai Industry (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.9.3 Recent Developments



3.2.9.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.10 Jingying Fine Chemical Overview



Table Jingying Fine Chemical Overview List



3.2.10.1 Product Specifications



3.2.10.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Sodium Methylate Business Operation of Jingying Fine Chemical (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.10.3 Recent Developments



3.2.10.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.11 Mintai Fine Chemical Overview



Table Mintai Fine Chemical Overview List



3.2.11.1 Product Specifications



3.2.11.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Sodium Methylate Business Operation of Mintai Fine Chemical (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.11.3 Recent Developments



3.2.11.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.12 Jinfengyuan Chemical Overview



Table Jinfengyuan Chemical Overview List



3.2.12.1 Product Specifications



3.2.12.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Sodium Methylate Business Operation of Jinfengyuan Chemical (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.12.3 Recent Developments



3.2.12.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.13 Dezhou Longteng Chemical Overview



Table Dezhou Longteng Chemical Overview List



3.2.13.1 Product Specifications



3.2.13.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Sodium Methylate Business Operation of Dezhou Longteng Chemical (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.13.3 Recent Developments



3.2.13.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.14 Zibo Zhangdian Fengshui Social Welfare Chemical Overview



Table Zibo Zhangdian Fengshui Social Welfare Chemical Overview List



3.2.14.1 Product Specifications



3.2.14.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Sodium Methylate Business Operation of Zibo Zhangdian Fengshui Social Welfare Chemical (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.14.3 Recent Developments



3.2.14.4 Future Strategic Planning



Chapter Four: Market Competition Pattern



4.1 Market Size and Sketch



Figure Global Market Size and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Global Market Size and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Figure Global Competition Sketch Overview



4.2 Company Market Share



4.2.1 Global Production by Major Manufacturers



Table Global Production Volume List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Global Production Volume Share List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Global Production Volume Share by Manufacturers in 2021, in Volume



Table Global Production Amount List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Global Production Amount Share List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Figure Global Production Amount Share by Manufacturers in 2021, in Million USD



4.2.2 Market Concentration Analysis



4.3 Market News and Trend



4.3.1 Merger & Acquisition



4.3.2 New Product Launch



Chapter Five: Product Type Segment



5.1 Global Overview by Product Type Segment



Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by Product Type Segment, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by Product Type Segment 2017-2021, in Volume



5.2 Segment Subdivision by Raw Materials



5.2.1 Market in Sodium Metal



5.2.1.1 Market Size



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Sodium Metal, 2017-2021, in USD Million



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Sodium Metal, 2017-2021, in Volume



5.2.1.2 Situation & Development



5.2.2 Market in Methanol



5.2.2.1 Market Size



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Methanol, 2017-2021, in USD Million



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Methanol, 2017-2021, in Volume



5.2.2.2 Situation & Development



Chapter Six: End-Use Segment



6.1 Global Overview by End-Use Segment



Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by End-Use Segment, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by End-Use Segment 2017-2021, in Volume



6.2 Segment Subdivision



6.2.1 Market in Pharmaceutical Industry



6.2.1.1 Market Size



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Pharmaceutical Industry, 2017-2021, in USD Million



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Pharmaceutical Industry, 2017-2021, in Volume



6.2.1.2 Situation & Development



6.2.2 Market in Biodiesel Industry



6.2.2.1 Market Size



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Biodiesel Industry, 2017-2021, in USD Million



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Biodiesel Industry, 2017-2021, in Volume



6.2.2.2 Situation & Development



6.2.3 Market in Edible Catalyst and Analytical Reagent Industry



6.2.3.1 Market Size



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Edible Catalyst and Analytical Reagent Industry, 2017-2021, in USD Million



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Edible Catalyst and Analytical Reagent Industry, 2017-2021, in Volume



6.2.3.2 Situation & Development



6.2.4 Market in Others



6.2.4.1 Market Size



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Others, 2017-2021, in USD Million



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Others, 2017-2021, in Volume



6.2.4.2 Situation & Development



Chapter Seven: Market Forecast & Trend



7.1 Regional Forecast



Table Global Market Forecast by Region Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD



Table Global Market Forecast by Region Segment 2022-2027, in Volume



7.2 Consumption Forecast



7.2.1 Product Type Forecast by Raw Materials



Table Global Market Amount by Raw Materials Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD



Table Global Market Volume by Raw Materials Segment 2022-2027, in Volume



7.2.2 Product Type Forecast by Production Methods



7.2.3 End-Use Forecast



Table Global Market Amount by End-Use Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD



Table Global Market Volume by End-Use Segment 2022-2027, in Volume



7.3 Investment Trend



7.4 Consumption Trend



Chapter Eight: Price & Channel



8.1 Price and Cost



8.1.1 Price



8.1.2 Cost



Figure Cost Component Ratio



8.2 Channel Segment



Chapter Nine: Market Drivers & Investment Environment



9.1 Market Drivers



9.2 Investment Environment



9.3 Impact of Coronavirus on the Sodium Methylate Industry



9.3.1 Impact on Industry Upstream



9.3.2 Impact on Industry Downstream



9.3.3 Impact on Industry Channels



9.3.4 Impact on Industry Competition



9.3.5 Impact on Industry Employment



Chapter Ten: Research Conclusion

