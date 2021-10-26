Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Research with COVID-19 – Croda International, Lion, TAYCA Corporation, Clariant, Solvay, Huntsman International LLC, Stepan Company, Henkel AG & Co, KGaA, Galaxy Surfactants, BASF (Thailand), The Dow Chemical Company, Kao Corporation, Oxiteno, Godrej Industries Limited, Taiwan NJC Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Akzo Noble N.V.
“”Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market
According to 99Strategy, the Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2022-2027. The report analyses the global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.
The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.
Download PDF [email protected]https://www.themarketinsights.com/request-sample/250470
Key Regions
Asia Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Key Companies
Croda International
Lion
TAYCA Corporation
Clariant
Solvay
Huntsman International LLC
Stepan Company
Henkel AG & Co
KGaA
Galaxy Surfactants
BASF (Thailand)
The Dow Chemical Company
Kao Corporation
Oxiteno
Godrej Industries Limited
Taiwan NJC Corporation
Evonik Industries AG
Akzo Noble N.V.
Request [email protected] https://www.themarketinsights.com/request-customization/250470
Key Product Type
SLS Liquid
SLS Dry
Market by Application
Detergents and Cleaners
Personal Care
Textile and Leather
Oilfield Chemicals
Paints and Coatings
Others
Main Aspects covered in the Report
Overview of the Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth
2017-2021 historical data and 2022-2027 market forecast
Geographical analysis including major countries
Overview the product type market including development
Overview the end-user market including development
Request Discount @https://www.themarketinsights.com/check-discount/250470
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Industrial Chain Overview
1.1 Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Industry
1.1.1 Overview
Figure Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Picture List
1.1.2 Characteristics of Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS)
1.2 Upstream
1.2.1 Major Materials
1.2.2 Manufacturing Overview
1.3 Product List By Type
1.3.1 SLS Liquid
1.3.2 SLS Dry
1.4 End-Use List
1.4.1 Demand in Detergents and Cleaners
1.4.2 Demand in Personal Care
1.4.3 Demand in Textile and Leather
1.4.4 Demand in Oilfield Chemicals
1.4.5 Demand in Paints and Coatings
1.4.6 Demand in Others
1.5 Global Market Overview
1.5.1 Global Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2027
Figure Global Market Size and Forecast with Growth Rate, 2017-2027
1.5.2 Global Market Size and Forecast by Geography with CAGR, 2017-2027
Table Global Market Size and Forecast by Geography with Growth Rate, 2017-2027
1.5.3 Global Market Size and Forecast by Product Type with CAGR, 2017-2027
Table Global Market Size and Forecast by Type with Growth Rate, 2017-2027
1.5.4 Global Market Size and Forecast by End-Use with CAGR, 2017-2027
Table Global Market Size and Forecast by End-Use with Growth Rate, 2017-2027
Chapter Two: Global Production & Consumption by Geography
2.1 Global Production & Consumption
2.1.1 Global Production
Figure Global Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume
Table Global Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Volume
Figure Global Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table Global Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Million USD
2.1.2 Global Consumption
Figure Global Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume
Table Global Market Volume and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Volume
Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table Global Market Amount and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Million USD
2.2 Geographic Production & Consumption
2.2.1 Production
2.2.1.1 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume
Table Asia-Pacific Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume
Figure Asia-Pacific Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table Asia-Pacific Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD
2.2.1.2 North America
Figure North America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume
Table North America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume
Figure North America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table North America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD
2.2.1.3 South America
Figure South America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume
Table South America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume
Figure South America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table South America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD
2.2.1.4 Europe
Figure Europe Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume
Table Europe Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume
Figure Europe Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table Europe Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD
2.2.1.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume
Table Middle East & Africa Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume
Figure Middle East & Africa Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table Middle East & Africa Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD
2.2.2 Consumption
2.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume
Table Asia-Pacific Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table Asia-Pacific Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD
2.2.2.2 North America
Figure North America Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume
Table North America Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume
Figure North America Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table North America Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD
2.2.2.3 South America
Figure South America Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume
Table South America Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume
Figure South America Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table South America Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD
2.2.2.4 Europe
Figure Europe Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume
Table Europe Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume
Figure Europe Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table Europe Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD
2.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume
Table Middle East & Africa Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table Middle East & Africa Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Access this report Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market @https://www.themarketinsights.com/report/sodium-lauryl-sulfate-sls-market-250470
Chapter Three: Major Manufacturers Introduction
3.1 Manufacturers Overview
Table Major Manufacturers Headquarters and Contact Information
Table Major Manufacturers Capacity List in 2021
3.2 Manufacturers List
3.2.1 Croda International Overview
Table Croda International Overview List
3.2.1.1 Product Specifications
3.2.1.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)
Table Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Business Operation of Croda International (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
3.2.1.3 Recent Developments
3.2.1.4 Future Strategic Planning
3.2.2 Lion Overview
Table Lion Overview List
3.2.2.1 Product Specifications
3.2.2.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)
Table Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Business Operation of Lion (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
3.2.2.3 Recent Developments
3.2.2.4 Future Strategic Planning
3.2.3 TAYCA Corporation Overview
Table TAYCA Corporation Overview List
3.2.3.1 Product Specifications
3.2.3.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)
Table Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Business Operation of TAYCA Corporation (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
3.2.3.3 Recent Developments
3.2.3.4 Future Strategic Planning
3.2.4 Clariant Overview
Table Clariant Overview List
3.2.4.1 Product Specifications
3.2.4.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)
Table Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Business Operation of Clariant (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
3.2.4.3 Recent Developments
3.2.4.4 Future Strategic Planning
3.2.5 Solvay Overview
Table Solvay Overview List
3.2.5.1 Product Specifications
3.2.5.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)
Table Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Business Operation of Solvay (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
3.2.5.3 Recent Developments
3.2.5.4 Future Strategic Planning
3.2.6 Huntsman International LLC Overview
Table Huntsman International LLC Overview List
3.2.6.1 Product Specifications
3.2.6.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)
Table Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Business Operation of Huntsman International LLC (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
3.2.6.3 Recent Developments
3.2.6.4 Future Strategic Planning
3.2.7 Stepan Company Overview
Table Stepan Company Overview List
3.2.7.1 Product Specifications
3.2.7.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)
Table Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Business Operation of Stepan Company (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
3.2.7.3 Recent Developments
3.2.7.4 Future Strategic Planning
3.2.8 Henkel AG & Co Overview
Table Henkel AG & Co Overview List
3.2.8.1 Product Specifications
3.2.8.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)
Table Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Business Operation of Henkel AG & Co (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
3.2.8.3 Recent Developments
3.2.8.4 Future Strategic Planning
3.2.9 KGaA Overview
Table KGaA Overview List
3.2.9.1 Product Specifications
3.2.9.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)
Table Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Business Operation of KGaA (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
3.2.9.3 Recent Developments
3.2.9.4 Future Strategic Planning
3.2.10 Galaxy Surfactants Overview
Table Galaxy Surfactants Overview List
3.2.10.1 Product Specifications
3.2.10.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)
Table Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Business Operation of Galaxy Surfactants (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
3.2.10.3 Recent Developments
3.2.10.4 Future Strategic Planning
3.2.11 BASF (Thailand) Overview
Table BASF (Thailand) Overview List
3.2.11.1 Product Specifications
3.2.11.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)
Table Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Business Operation of BASF (Thailand) (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
3.2.11.3 Recent Developments
3.2.11.4 Future Strategic Planning
3.2.12 The Dow Chemical Company Overview
Table The Dow Chemical Company Overview List
3.2.12.1 Product Specifications
3.2.12.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)
Table Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Business Operation of The Dow Chemical Company (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
3.2.12.3 Recent Developments
3.2.12.4 Future Strategic Planning
3.2.13 Kao Corporation Overview
Table Kao Corporation Overview List
3.2.13.1 Product Specifications
3.2.13.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)
Table Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Business Operation of Kao Corporation (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
3.2.13.3 Recent Developments
3.2.13.4 Future Strategic Planning
3.2.14 Oxiteno Overview
Table Oxiteno Overview List
3.2.14.1 Product Specifications
3.2.14.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)
Table Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Business Operation of Oxiteno (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
3.2.14.3 Recent Developments
3.2.14.4 Future Strategic Planning
3.2.15 Godrej Industries Limited Overview
Table Godrej Industries Limited Overview List
3.2.15.1 Product Specifications
3.2.15.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)
Table Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Business Operation of Godrej Industries Limited (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
3.2.15.3 Recent Developments
3.2.15.4 Future Strategic Planning
3.2.16 Taiwan NJC Corporation Overview
Table Taiwan NJC Corporation Overview List
3.2.16.1 Product Specifications
3.2.16.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)
Table Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Business Operation of Taiwan NJC Corporation (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
3.2.16.3 Recent Developments
3.2.16.4 Future Strategic Planning
3.2.17 Evonik Industries AG Overview
Table Evonik Industries AG Overview List
3.2.17.1 Product Specifications
3.2.17.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)
Table Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Business Operation of Evonik Industries AG (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
3.2.17.3 Recent Developments
3.2.17.4 Future Strategic Planning
3.2.18 Akzo Noble N.V. Overview
Table Akzo Noble N.V. Overview List
3.2.18.1 Product Specifications
3.2.18.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)
Table Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Business Operation of Akzo Noble N.V. (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
3.2.18.3 Recent Developments
3.2.18.4 Future Strategic Planning
Chapter Four: Market Competition Pattern
4.1 Market Size and Sketch
Figure Global Market Size and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume
Figure Global Market Size and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Figure Global Competition Sketch Overview
4.2 Company Market Share
4.2.1 Global Production by Major Manufacturers
Table Global Production Volume List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Volume
Table Global Production Volume Share List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Volume
Figure Global Production Volume Share by Manufacturers in 2021, in Volume
Table Global Production Amount List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table Global Production Amount Share List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Figure Global Production Amount Share by Manufacturers in 2021, in Million USD
4.2.2 Market Concentration Analysis
4.3 Market News and Trend
4.3.1 Merger & Acquisition
4.3.2 New Product Launch
Chapter Five: Product Type Segment
5.1 Global Overview by Product Type Segment
Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by Product Type Segment, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by Product Type Segment 2017-2021, in Volume
5.2 Segment Subdivision by Product Type
5.2.1 Market in SLS Liquid
5.2.1.1 Market Size
Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in SLS Liquid, 2017-2021, in USD Million
Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in SLS Liquid, 2017-2021, in Volume
5.2.1.2 Situation & Development
5.2.2 Market in SLS Dry
5.2.2.1 Market Size
Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in SLS Dry, 2017-2021, in USD Million
Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in SLS Dry, 2017-2021, in Volume
5.2.2.2 Situation & Development
Chapter Six: End-Use Segment
6.1 Global Overview by End-Use Segment
Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by End-Use Segment, 2017-2021, in Million USD
Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by End-Use Segment 2017-2021, in Volume
6.2 Segment Subdivision
6.2.1 Market in Detergents and Cleaners
6.2.1.1 Market Size
Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Detergents and Cleaners, 2017-2021, in USD Million
Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Detergents and Cleaners, 2017-2021, in Volume
6.2.1.2 Situation & Development
6.2.2 Market in Personal Care
6.2.2.1 Market Size
Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Personal Care, 2017-2021, in USD Million
Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Personal Care, 2017-2021, in Volume
6.2.2.2 Situation & Development
6.2.3 Market in Textile and Leather
6.2.3.1 Market Size
Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Textile and Leather, 2017-2021, in USD Million
Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Textile and Leather, 2017-2021, in Volume
6.2.3.2 Situation & Development
6.2.4 Market in Oilfield Chemicals
6.2.4.1 Market Size
Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Oilfield Chemicals, 2017-2021, in USD Million
Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Oilfield Chemicals, 2017-2021, in Volume
6.2.4.2 Situation & Development
6.2.5 Market in Paints and Coatings
6.2.5.1 Market Size
Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Paints and Coatings, 2017-2021, in USD Million
Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Paints and Coatings, 2017-2021, in Volume
6.2.5.2 Situation & Development
6.2.6 Market in Others
6.2.6.1 Market Size
Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Others, 2017-2021, in USD Million
Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Others, 2017-2021, in Volume
6.2.6.2 Situation & Development
Chapter Seven: Market Forecast & Trend
7.1 Regional Forecast
Table Global Market Forecast by Region Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD
Table Global Market Forecast by Region Segment 2022-2027, in Volume
7.2 Consumption Forecast
7.2.1 Product Type Forecast
Table Global Market Amount by Product Type Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD
Table Global Market Volume by Product Type Segment 2022-2027, in Volume
7.2.2 End-Use Forecast
Table Global Market Amount by End-Use Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD
Table Global Market Volume by End-Use Segment 2022-2027, in Volume
7.3 Investment Trend
7.4 Consumption Trend
Chapter Eight: Price & Channel
8.1 Price and Cost
8.1.1 Price
8.1.2 Cost
Figure Cost Component Ratio
8.2 Channel Segment
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers & Investment Environment
9.1 Market Drivers
9.2 Investment Environment
9.3 Impact of Coronavirus on the Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Industry
9.3.1 Impact on Industry Upstream
9.3.2 Impact on Industry Downstream
9.3.3 Impact on Industry Channels
9.3.4 Impact on Industry Competition
9.3.5 Impact on Industry Employment
Chapter Ten: Research Conclusion
About us.
The Market Insights is a sister company to SI Market research and The Market Insights is into reselling. The Market Insights is a company that is creating cutting edge, futuristic and informative reports in many different areas. Some of the most common areas where we generate reports are industry reports, country reports, company reports and everything in between. At The Market Insights, we give our clients the best reports that can be made in the market. Our reports are not only about market statistics, but they also contain a lot of information about new and niche company profiles. The companies that feature in our reports are pre-eminent. The database of the reports on market research is constantly updated by us. This database contains a broad variety of reports from the cardinal industries. Our clients have direct access online to our databases. This is done to ensure that the client is always provided with what they need. Based on these needs, we at The Market Insights also include insights from experts about the global industries, market trends as well as the products in the market. These resources that we prepare are also available on our database for our esteemed clients to use. It is our duty at The Market Insights to ensure that our clients find success in their endeavors and we do everything that we can to help make that possible.
Direct Contact
Jessica Joyal
+91-9284395731 | +91 9175986728
[email protected]
”