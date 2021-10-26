Global Sodium lamp Market Research with COVID-19 – Acuity Brands Lighting Inc, Lithonia Lighting, Bulbrite, Contrac Lighting, CG, EYE Lighting, Feit Electric, General Electric, Halonix Limited, Havells, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Larson Electronics LLC, Litetronics International Inc, NVC Lighting, PIAA Corporation, OSRAM GmbH, Surya Roshni Ltd, USHIO America Inc

“ ”Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Sodium lamp Market

According to 99Strategy, the Global Sodium lamp Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2022-2027. The report analyses the global Sodium lamp market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.

The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.

Key Regions

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies

Acuity Brands Lighting Inc

Lithonia Lighting

Bulbrite

Contrac Lighting

CG

EYE Lighting

Feit Electric

General Electric

Halonix Limited

Havells

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Larson Electronics LLC

Litetronics International Inc

NVC Lighting

PIAA Corporation

OSRAM GmbH

Surya Roshni Ltd

USHIO America Inc

Key Product Type

High Pressure Sodium Lamp

Low Pressure Sodium Lamp

Market by Application

Street Lamp

Stage light

Others

Main Aspects covered in the Report

Overview of the Sodium lamp market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth

2017-2021 historical data and 2022-2027 market forecast

Geographical analysis including major countries

Overview the product type market including development

Overview the end-user market including development

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Industrial Chain Overview



1.1 Sodium lamp Industry



1.1.1 Overview



Figure Sodium lamp Picture List



1.1.2 Characteristics of Sodium lamp



1.2 Upstream



1.2.1 Major Materials



1.2.2 Manufacturing Overview



1.3 Product List By Type



1.3.1 High Pressure Sodium Lamp



1.3.2 Low Pressure Sodium Lamp



1.4 End-Use List



1.4.1 Demand in Street Lamp



1.4.2 Demand in Stage light



1.4.3 Demand in Others



1.5 Global Market Overview



1.5.1 Global Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2027



Figure Global Market Size and Forecast with Growth Rate, 2017-2027



1.5.2 Global Market Size and Forecast by Geography with CAGR, 2017-2027



Table Global Market Size and Forecast by Geography with Growth Rate, 2017-2027



1.5.3 Global Market Size and Forecast by Product Type with CAGR, 2017-2027



Table Global Market Size and Forecast by Type with Growth Rate, 2017-2027



1.5.4 Global Market Size and Forecast by End-Use with CAGR, 2017-2027



Table Global Market Size and Forecast by End-Use with Growth Rate, 2017-2027



Chapter Two: Global Production & Consumption by Geography



2.1 Global Production & Consumption



2.1.1 Global Production



Figure Global Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Global Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Global Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Global Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.1.2 Global Consumption



Figure Global Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Global Market Volume and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Global Market Amount and Growth Rate by Geography, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2 Geographic Production & Consumption



2.2.1 Production



2.2.1.1 Asia-Pacific



Figure Asia-Pacific Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Asia-Pacific Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Asia-Pacific Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Asia-Pacific Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.1.2 North America



Figure North America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table North America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure North America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table North America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.1.3 South America



Figure South America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table South America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure South America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table South America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.1.4 Europe



Figure Europe Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Europe Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Europe Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Europe Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.1.5 Middle East & Africa



Figure Middle East & Africa Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Middle East & Africa Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Middle East & Africa Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Middle East & Africa Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.2 Consumption



2.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific



Figure Asia-Pacific Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Asia-Pacific Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Asia-Pacific Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Asia-Pacific Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.2.2 North America



Figure North America Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table North America Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure North America Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table North America Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.2.3 South America



Figure South America Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table South America Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure South America Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table South America Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.2.4 Europe



Figure Europe Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Europe Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Europe Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Europe Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



2.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa



Figure Middle East & Africa Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Middle East & Africa Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Middle East & Africa Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Middle East & Africa Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Chapter Three: Major Manufacturers Introduction



3.1 Manufacturers Overview



Table Major Manufacturers Headquarters and Contact Information



Table Major Manufacturers Capacity List in 2021



3.2 Manufacturers List



3.2.1 Acuity Brands Lighting Inc Overview



Table Acuity Brands Lighting Inc Overview List



3.2.1.1 Product Specifications



3.2.1.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Sodium lamp Business Operation of Acuity Brands Lighting Inc (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.1.3 Recent Developments



3.2.1.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.2 Lithonia Lighting Overview



Table Lithonia Lighting Overview List



3.2.2.1 Product Specifications



3.2.2.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Sodium lamp Business Operation of Lithonia Lighting (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.2.3 Recent Developments



3.2.2.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.3 Bulbrite Overview



Table Bulbrite Overview List



3.2.3.1 Product Specifications



3.2.3.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Sodium lamp Business Operation of Bulbrite (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.3.3 Recent Developments



3.2.3.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.4 Contrac Lighting Overview



Table Contrac Lighting Overview List



3.2.4.1 Product Specifications



3.2.4.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Sodium lamp Business Operation of Contrac Lighting (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.4.3 Recent Developments



3.2.4.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.5 CG Overview



Table CG Overview List



3.2.5.1 Product Specifications



3.2.5.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Sodium lamp Business Operation of CG (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.5.3 Recent Developments



3.2.5.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.6 EYE Lighting Overview



Table EYE Lighting Overview List



3.2.6.1 Product Specifications



3.2.6.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Sodium lamp Business Operation of EYE Lighting (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.6.3 Recent Developments



3.2.6.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.7 Feit Electric Overview



Table Feit Electric Overview List



3.2.7.1 Product Specifications



3.2.7.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Sodium lamp Business Operation of Feit Electric (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.7.3 Recent Developments



3.2.7.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.8 General Electric Overview



Table General Electric Overview List



3.2.8.1 Product Specifications



3.2.8.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Sodium lamp Business Operation of General Electric (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.8.3 Recent Developments



3.2.8.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.9 Halonix Limited Overview



Table Halonix Limited Overview List



3.2.9.1 Product Specifications



3.2.9.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Sodium lamp Business Operation of Halonix Limited (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.9.3 Recent Developments



3.2.9.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.10 Havells Overview



Table Havells Overview List



3.2.10.1 Product Specifications



3.2.10.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Sodium lamp Business Operation of Havells (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.10.3 Recent Developments



3.2.10.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.11 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Overview



Table Koninklijke Philips N.V. Overview List



3.2.11.1 Product Specifications



3.2.11.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Sodium lamp Business Operation of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.11.3 Recent Developments



3.2.11.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.12 Larson Electronics LLC Overview



Table Larson Electronics LLC Overview List



3.2.12.1 Product Specifications



3.2.12.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Sodium lamp Business Operation of Larson Electronics LLC (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.12.3 Recent Developments



3.2.12.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.13 Litetronics International Inc Overview



Table Litetronics International Inc Overview List



3.2.13.1 Product Specifications



3.2.13.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Sodium lamp Business Operation of Litetronics International Inc (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.13.3 Recent Developments



3.2.13.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.14 NVC Lighting Overview



Table NVC Lighting Overview List



3.2.14.1 Product Specifications



3.2.14.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Sodium lamp Business Operation of NVC Lighting (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.14.3 Recent Developments



3.2.14.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.15 PIAA Corporation Overview



Table PIAA Corporation Overview List



3.2.15.1 Product Specifications



3.2.15.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Sodium lamp Business Operation of PIAA Corporation (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.15.3 Recent Developments



3.2.15.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.16 OSRAM GmbH Overview



Table OSRAM GmbH Overview List



3.2.16.1 Product Specifications



3.2.16.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Sodium lamp Business Operation of OSRAM GmbH (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.16.3 Recent Developments



3.2.16.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.17 Surya Roshni Ltd Overview



Table Surya Roshni Ltd Overview List



3.2.17.1 Product Specifications



3.2.17.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Sodium lamp Business Operation of Surya Roshni Ltd (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.17.3 Recent Developments



3.2.17.4 Future Strategic Planning



3.2.18 USHIO America Inc Overview



Table USHIO America Inc Overview List



3.2.18.1 Product Specifications



3.2.18.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)



Table Sodium lamp Business Operation of USHIO America Inc (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)



3.2.18.3 Recent Developments



3.2.18.4 Future Strategic Planning



Chapter Four: Market Competition Pattern



4.1 Market Size and Sketch



Figure Global Market Size and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Global Market Size and Growth Rate, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Figure Global Competition Sketch Overview



4.2 Company Market Share



4.2.1 Global Production by Major Manufacturers



Table Global Production Volume List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Volume



Table Global Production Volume Share List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Volume



Figure Global Production Volume Share by Manufacturers in 2021, in Volume



Table Global Production Amount List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Global Production Amount Share List by Manufacturers, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Figure Global Production Amount Share by Manufacturers in 2021, in Million USD



4.2.2 Market Concentration Analysis



4.3 Market News and Trend



4.3.1 Merger & Acquisition



4.3.2 New Product Launch



Chapter Five: Product Type Segment



5.1 Global Overview by Product Type Segment



Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by Product Type Segment, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by Product Type Segment 2017-2021, in Volume



5.2 Segment Subdivision by Product Type



5.2.1 Market in High Pressure Sodium Lamp



5.2.1.1 Market Size



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in High Pressure Sodium Lamp, 2017-2021, in USD Million



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in High Pressure Sodium Lamp, 2017-2021, in Volume



5.2.1.2 Situation & Development



5.2.2 Market in Low Pressure Sodium Lamp



5.2.2.1 Market Size



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Low Pressure Sodium Lamp, 2017-2021, in USD Million



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Low Pressure Sodium Lamp, 2017-2021, in Volume



5.2.2.2 Situation & Development



Chapter Six: End-Use Segment



6.1 Global Overview by End-Use Segment



Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by End-Use Segment, 2017-2021, in Million USD



Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by End-Use Segment 2017-2021, in Volume



6.2 Segment Subdivision



6.2.1 Market in Street Lamp



6.2.1.1 Market Size



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Street Lamp, 2017-2021, in USD Million



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Street Lamp, 2017-2021, in Volume



6.2.1.2 Situation & Development



6.2.2 Market in Stage light



6.2.2.1 Market Size



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Stage light, 2017-2021, in USD Million



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Stage light, 2017-2021, in Volume



6.2.2.2 Situation & Development



6.2.3 Market in Others



6.2.3.1 Market Size



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Others, 2017-2021, in USD Million



Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Others, 2017-2021, in Volume



6.2.3.2 Situation & Development



Chapter Seven: Market Forecast & Trend



7.1 Regional Forecast



Table Global Market Forecast by Region Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD



Table Global Market Forecast by Region Segment 2022-2027, in Volume



7.2 Consumption Forecast



7.2.1 Product Type Forecast



Table Global Market Amount by Product Type Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD



Table Global Market Volume by Product Type Segment 2022-2027, in Volume



7.2.2 End-Use Forecast



Table Global Market Amount by End-Use Segment 2022-2027, in Million USD



Table Global Market Volume by End-Use Segment 2022-2027, in Volume



7.3 Investment Trend



7.4 Consumption Trend



Chapter Eight: Price & Channel



8.1 Price and Cost



8.1.1 Price



8.1.2 Cost



Figure Cost Component Ratio



8.2 Channel Segment



Chapter Nine: Market Drivers & Investment Environment



9.1 Market Drivers



9.2 Investment Environment



9.3 Impact of Coronavirus on the Sodium lamp Industry



9.3.1 Impact on Industry Upstream



9.3.2 Impact on Industry Downstream



9.3.3 Impact on Industry Channels



9.3.4 Impact on Industry Competition



9.3.5 Impact on Industry Employment



Chapter Ten: Research Conclusion

”