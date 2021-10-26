Pork Belly Meat Market is Expected to Boom Worldwide by 2026

The Pork Belly Meat Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Pork belly is a boneless fatty meat portion of the belly of a pig. It is especially popular in Korean, Philippine, and Chinese cuisine. It is the source of not only high-quality protein but also micronutrients including fat-soluble minerals and vitamins. Pork belly meat market has high growth prospects owing to growing awareness about health benefits associated with pork belly meat and increasing consumption of pork meat products expected to drive the market demand during the forecasted period.

Major Players are:

Tyson Foods Inc. (United States),JBS USA Holdings Inc. (United States),SYSCO Corp. (United States),Smithfield Foods Inc.,Hormel Foods Corp. (United States),Butterball LLC (United States),CP Group (Thailand),BRF S.A (Brazil),LDC Group (France),Vall Companys Grupo (Spain),Cooperl Arc Atlantique (France),WH Group (Hong Kong),Triumph Foods (United States),

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Fresh Pork Belly Meat, Frozen Pork Belly Meat), Application (Supermarkets and malls, Restaurants and Hotels, Meat Markets, Others), Distribution Channel (Online Retail, Offline Retail)

Market Trends:

Increasing Consumption of Pork Meat Products

Market Drivers:

Changing Lifestyle Standard Fueled By Rise in Disposable Income

Growing Government Focus on Improving Food Safety Regulation

Challenges:

Lack of Awareness in the Emerging Economies

Opportunities:

Growing Awareness about Health Benefits Associated With Pork Belly Meat

Increasing Demand from Southeast Asian Economies

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

