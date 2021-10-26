The Synthesis Gas Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Synthetic Gas or Syngas is a fuel gas mixture consists of hydrogen, carbon monoxide, and some carbon dioxide. It is usually a product of coal gasification and can be used as a fuel for internal combustion engines and for electricity generation. It is produced from many sources such as natural gas, coal, etc. by various production methods like steam reforming, dry reforming, etc.

In May 2020, Linde plc has started up a new state-of-the-art syngas processing plant in Geismar, Louisiana. The new plant will supply carbon monoxide and hydrogen to a top global chemical company as well as other refining and chemical customers.

Major Players are:

Air Products Inc. (United States),Air Liquide S.A (France),BASF SE (Germany),Siemens (Germany),BP PLC (United Kingdom),Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Netherlands),Haldor Topsoe A/S (Denmark),KBR Inc. (United States),Linde plc (Ireland),Sasol (South Africa)

Application (Electricity Generation, Chemical Production (Methanol, Ammonia, Hydrogen), Liquid Fuels, Gaseous Fuels), Gasifier Type (Fixed-bed, Fluidized Bed), Production Method (Steam Reforming, Dry Reforming, Partial Oxidation, Biomass Gasification, Others), Sources (Natural Gas, Coal, Biomass, Hydrocarbon Feedstock)

Market Trends:

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Syngas from the Chemical and Power Sector

Availability of Feedstock for Syngas Production

Growing Demand for Electricity Generation

Challenges:

Safety Concerns over Syngas Technologies and Derivatives

Opportunities:

Growing Environmental Consciousness and Stringent Government Regulations Regarding the Usage of Clean Fuels

Development of Underground Coal Gasification Technology

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

