Eyelash Serum Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends : Rodan & Fields ,GrandeLASH-MD ,RapidLash
Eyelash Serum is defined as the lightweight moisturizers which penetrate deeper in order to deliver active ingredients into your eyelashes. Advantages associated with use eyelash serum such as increased nourishment, repairing damaged eyelashes, stimulate hair growth, among others. In addition, it is also prescribed by eye specialists for lashes treatment. Increase in demand for eye care products from middle-aged women is likely to be a prime driver for the global eyelash serums market. Originally it is developed as a treatment for eye pressure, patients who used it noticed a side effect that is longer, darker and fuller eyelashes.
Major Players are:
Rodan & Fields (United States),GrandeLASH-MD (United States),RapidLash (United States),Neu Cosmetics DMCC (United Arab Emirates),Replenix (United States),Vichy (France),RevitaLash (United States),Peter Thomas Roth (United States),LashFOOD (United States),Shiseido (Japan)
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
Type (Lash Primer, Formulas Containing Prostaglandins, Serums Containing Peptides), Application (Repairing Damaged Eyelashes, Extending Eyelashes, Nourishing, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Independent Retailers, Online Sales, Others), Technique (Ayurveda, Herbal, Conventional)
Market Trends:
Continues Shift in Trend towards the Eyelash Serum
Increasing Prevalence of Blepharitis across the globe
Market Drivers:
Growing Prevalence of Eye Inflammations such as Blepharitis and Madarosis
It enables Consumers change Drab, Sparse, and Brittle Eyelashes into Attractive and Long Eyelashes
Challenges:
Comparatively Expensive Eyelash Serum might stagnate the demand
Volatile Raw Material Prices and Labour Costs across the Globe
Opportunities:
Rising Demand from Emerging Economics such as China, India, Brazil, Philippines, and others
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2020
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2021-2026
Extract from Table of Content:
Chapter 01 – Executive Summary
Chapter 02 – Market Overview
Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors
Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Eyelash Serum Market
Chapter 05 – Global Eyelash Serum Market – Pricing Analysis
Chapter 06 – Global Eyelash Serum Market Background
Chapter 07 — Global Eyelash Serum Market Segmentation
Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Eyelash Serum Market
Chapter 09 – Global Eyelash Serum Market Structure Analysis
Chapter 10 – Global Eyelash Serum Market Competitive Analysis
Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms
Chapter 12 – Research Methodology
– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.
– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.
– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.
