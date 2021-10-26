Eyelash Serum Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends : Rodan & Fields ,GrandeLASH-MD ,RapidLash

The Eyelash Serum Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Eyelash Serum is defined as the lightweight moisturizers which penetrate deeper in order to deliver active ingredients into your eyelashes. Advantages associated with use eyelash serum such as increased nourishment, repairing damaged eyelashes, stimulate hair growth, among others. In addition, it is also prescribed by eye specialists for lashes treatment. Increase in demand for eye care products from middle-aged women is likely to be a prime driver for the global eyelash serums market. Originally it is developed as a treatment for eye pressure, patients who used it noticed a side effect that is longer, darker and fuller eyelashes.

Major Players are:

Rodan & Fields (United States),GrandeLASH-MD (United States),RapidLash (United States),Neu Cosmetics DMCC (United Arab Emirates),Replenix (United States),Vichy (France),RevitaLash (United States),Peter Thomas Roth (United States),LashFOOD (United States),Shiseido (Japan)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Lash Primer, Formulas Containing Prostaglandins, Serums Containing Peptides), Application (Repairing Damaged Eyelashes, Extending Eyelashes, Nourishing, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Independent Retailers, Online Sales, Others), Technique (Ayurveda, Herbal, Conventional)

Market Trends:

Continues Shift in Trend towards the Eyelash Serum

Increasing Prevalence of Blepharitis across the globe

Market Drivers:

Growing Prevalence of Eye Inflammations such as Blepharitis and Madarosis

It enables Consumers change Drab, Sparse, and Brittle Eyelashes into Attractive and Long Eyelashes

Challenges:

Comparatively Expensive Eyelash Serum might stagnate the demand

Volatile Raw Material Prices and Labour Costs across the Globe

Opportunities:

Rising Demand from Emerging Economics such as China, India, Brazil, Philippines, and others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Eyelash Serum Market

Chapter 05 – Global Eyelash Serum Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Eyelash Serum Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Eyelash Serum Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Eyelash Serum Market

Chapter 09 – Global Eyelash Serum Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Eyelash Serum Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

