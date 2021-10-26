Self-tanning Products Market: A Compelling Long-Term Growth Story | Top Players – Avon Products, Inc. ,Beiersdorf AG ,Unilever PLC

The Self-tanning Products Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

The global self-tanning products market is expected to grow in the future due to the rising concerns about skin diseases and other health risks associated with sun exposure. High awareness about UV protection and organic products expected to drive the demand for self-tanning products. Further, increasing demand from the developing economies and growing popularity among the working women population expected to drive the demand for self-tanning products market over the forecasted period.

In Feb 2019, Tournesolâ„¢ will debut its new line of sunless tanning products this spring at major retailers, Evine Live and Amazon. The new line consists of three new products formulated with Algo Tan, a marine-based complex that is clinically proven to mimic a natural tan from the sun without the harmful effects. Along with natural DHA, these two combined provide the most beautiful, believable, natural looking sunless tan.

In January 2018, Sienna X launched three new self-tanning products that were previously available only at salons.

Major Players are:

Avon Products, Inc. (United Kingdom),Beiersdorf AG (Germany),Unilever PLC (United Kingdom),Christian Dior SE (France),St. Tropez Inc. (United States),Kao Corporation (Japan),Lâ€™OrÃ©al (France),Shiseido Company (Japan),Coola LLC (United States)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Face Tanner, Body Tanner), Form (Lotion, Gel, Spray, Oil, Cream, Others), Ingredients (Natural, Organic), Sales Channel (Online Store, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets), Gender (Male, Female, Unisex)

Market Trends:

Growing Demand for UV-free Tan Products

Market Drivers:

Rising concerns about Skin Diseases and other Health Risks associated with Sun Exposure

Increasing Consumer Awareness regarding the Benefits of Using Organic Products

Challenges:

Lack of Awareness in the Developing Economies

Increasing Number of Local Players in the Market

Opportunities:

Increasing Focus of Millennials on Skin Care

Rising Demand from the Developing Economies

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Self-tanning Products Market

Chapter 05 – Global Self-tanning Products Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Self-tanning Products Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Self-tanning Products Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Self-tanning Products Market

Chapter 09 – Global Self-tanning Products Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Self-tanning Products Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

What are the market factors that are explained in the Self-tanning Products Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

