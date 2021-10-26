Know How Food Pharmaceutical Peony May Double Its Market Size in Years to Come

The Food Pharmaceutical Peony Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

A Peony is used for various purposes such as gout, osteoarthritis, fever, respiratory tract illnesses, and cough. Women also use peony for menstrual cramps, polycystic ovary syndrome, premenstrual syndrome, and for starting menstruation or causing an abortion. The peony or paeony is the flowering plant in the genus Paeonia, which is the only genus in the family Paeoniaceae.

Major Players are:

Brighten Flowers (Philippines) ,Dutch Flower Group (Netherlands) ,Yunnan Yingmao Flower (China) ,Peony Love (United Kingdom) ,Henan Xiangyue (China) ,Weizhen Guose Agriculture (China) ,Gansu Wanlinxiqi (China) ,Anhui Chinature (China)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Peony Root-Bark Extract, Peony Seed Oil, Peony Essence, Other), Application (Food Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry)

Market Trends:

Increasing Awareness About the Pharmaceutical Peony

Market Drivers:

Increasing Health Benefits of Pharmaceutical Peony is Fuelling the Market

Challenges:

Higher Competition Among the Major Players

Health Issues may hamper the market

Opportunities:

Increasing Usage of Pharmaceutical Peony is Boosting the Market

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

