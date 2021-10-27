Corporate Wellness Market: Industry Insights and Forecast, 2020-2023: Trends, Product Type, Future Growth, Revenue, Demand Forecast

The global corporate wellness market is expected to reach values of approximately $72 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of more than 8% during 2017-2023. The service providers are introducing mobile technology and websites that provide information ranging from in-network provider directories, medication prices, and information on plausible deductibles with therapeutic alternatives, provision of in-home monitoring, and alerts for taking medication as and when prescribed to gain new consumers.

Key Vendor Analysis

These are Prominent Vendors in the global corporate wellness market consist of Active Wellness, Aquila, BaySport, Beacon Health Options, Ceridian, Corporate Fitness Works, HealthFitness, Healthtrax, Health Systems Group, Integrated Wellness Partner

The global corporate wellness market is highly fragmented with four major players controlling most of the competition level. The service providers are threatened with in-house wellness services which are resulting in major business expansion activities in the global market. The increasing number of M&As will allow companies to expand their businesses and offer more comprehensive offerings in the global market. The players are competing regarding aftersales services, brand value, customization ability, price, skilled workforce, and technological capability in the market. The vendors are collaborating with technology companies to develop rounded programs in the global corporate wellness market.

Corporate Wellness Market – Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by the program, end-users, revenue model, delivery model, and geography.The global corporate wellness market by the programis classified into HRA, nutrition &weight management, smoking cessation, fitness services, alcohol and drug rehab, stress management, health & education services, and others. Stress management is the fastest growing segment in the global market, at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. The extended hours, heavy workloads, and other issues at and outside of work are one of the primary factors attributing to the demand for stress management plans in the global market.Medium private sector businesses dominated the second largest market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of approximately 9% during the forecast period. The implementation of wellness programs primarily by healthcare costs in Western economies and talent attraction in regions such as the APAC is propelling the growth of this segment in the global market.

The growing demand for onsite flu vaccinations, health and lifestyle coaching, and 24-hour nurse line are the main revenue generators in the seasonal revenue model in the global market.Team building programs, lab and gym membership vouchers, health fairs, at-home sample collection kits, and remote screening are the most popular offsite plans offered in the global market. Vendors tend to offer these programs as packages through collaborations with testing laboratories, fitness clubs, and health and technology providers in the global corporate wellness market.

Market Segmentation by Platform

• HRA

• Nutrition & Weight Management

• Smoking Cessation

• Fitness Services

• Alcohol & Drug Rehab

• Stress Management

• Health & Education Services

• Others

Market Segmentation by End-users

• Large Private Sector Businesses

• Medium Private Sector Businesses

• Public Sector Companies

• Small Private Sector Businesses

• Non-Profit Organizations

• Hospitals/Health Systems

• Universities

Market Segmentation by Revenue Model

• Recurring Revenues

• Seasonal Revenues

Market Segmentation by Delivery Model

• Onsite

• Offsite

The report considers the present scenario of the global corporate wellness market and its market dynamics for the period 2018−2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the corporate wellness market.

5 Market at a Glance

Key market insights include

1. The analysis of global corporate wellness market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2018-2023.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global corporate wellness market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of global corporate wellness market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

