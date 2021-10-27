IV Catheters, Needles, and Syringes Market Trends 2020 | Industry Size, Share, Price, Growth, Demand and Future Scope 2023

This market research report on IV catheters, needles, and syringes market offer analysis on market size & forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study also includes insights on segmentation by product (syringes, needles, and intravenous catheters), by end-users (hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, ASCs, individuals, and academic & research centers), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Key Vendor Analysis

The global IV catheters, needles, and syringes market are moderately fragmented with many international players offering a wide range of products. The top vendors are redefining and altering the products to follow the changes in the legislation and regulations to sustain the competition in the global market. The companies are competing on the basis of terms of features such as quality, quantity, technology, safety, and price to gain an advantage in the global market. The improving global economic conditions are encouraging vendors to launch new products in the IV catheters, needles, and syringes market. Some of the international players are focusing on expanding their businesses and distribution network across emerging countries in the world market.

The increasing use of needle and syringes for the administration of insulin and drawing blood samples for monitoring glucose level will propel the growth of the global IV catheters, needles, and syringes market. The introduction of various kind of disposable medical devices will help avoid infections and reduce the number of incidences of hospital-acquired infection due to the negligence of the medical professionals and staffs in the global market.

IV Catheters, Needles, and Syringes Market – Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by products, end-users, distribution channel, and geography.

IV Catheters, Needles, and Syringes Market – By Products

Introduction of the sterilizable syringe will fuel development in the global IV catheters, needles, and syringes market

The global IV catheters, needles, and syringes market by products are categorized into syringes, needles, and intravenous catheters. Syringes are the most commonly used device and dominated the majority of the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of approximately 8% during the forecast period. The increasing availability of various types of products that are used for the administration of drug, acupuncture, and withdrawing nutrition sample will augment the growth of this segment in the global market.

The report considers the present scenario of the global IV catheters, needles, and syringes market and its market dynamics for the period 2018−2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. It covers four geographic regions (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW); end-users (hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, ASCs, individuals, and Academic and research centers) under the study elaborating the present market scenario and discussing the futuristic demand in the market for IV catheters, needles, and syringes It also profiles and analyzes seven major market vendors namely AngioDynamics, BD, B. Braun Melsungen, Nipro, Smiths Medical, Teleflex, and Terumo. The report also provides a brief summary of around 30 other prominent companies operating in the IV catheters, needles, and syringes market.

Key market insights include

1. The analysis of global IV catheters, needles, and syringes market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2018-2023.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global IV catheters, needles, and syringes market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of global IV catheters, needles, and syringes market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

