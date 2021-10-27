Contact Lenses Market Trends 2020 | Industry Size, Share, Price, Growth, Demand and Future Scope 2023

This market research report on contact lenses market offers analysis on market size & forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study also includes insights on segmentation by usage (daily use, weekly use, and bi-weekly/monthly use contact lens), by design (spherical, toric, and multifocal), by application (corrective lenses, therapeutic lenses, and cosmetic and lifestyle-related lenses), by distribution channel (retail store, hospitals & clinics, and online stores), and by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA).

Key Vendor Analysis

Prominent Vendors include CARL ZEISS, Contamac Holdings Limited, Essilor International SA, Hoya Corp., Menicon Co. Ltd, Sensimed AG, SynergEyes, UltraVision, Ginko International Co. Ltd, and St. Shine Optical Co. Ltd.

The global contact lenses market has a very limited number of major players that occupy the predominant market share. The market is oligopolistic in nature and has created a strong entry barrier for new players. The leading players are offering varied contact lens products with advanced features, launching innovative products, and using product manufacturing technologies to sustain the competition in the contact lenses market. The vendors are also introducing product features by leveraging advanced technology to gain a competitive edge and strengthen market competitiveness. Moreover, the increasing focus to enhance geographical outreach across various regions will propel the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The growing adoption of lenses for restoring multiple vision dysfunctions including refractive errors such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia will promote the growth of the global contact lenses market. The use of lenses offers varied medical and lifestyle-related benefits.

Contact Lenses Market Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by usage, design, application, distribution channel, and geography.

Contact Lenses Market – By Design

Spherical contact lenses are the most predominantly used lenses

Spherical contact lens is largest design segment in the contact lenses market occupying more than 73% of total market share in 2017 and are projected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period. The rising number of vision corrective disorders such as myopia and hyperopia and the growing preferability for contact lens is driving the growth. The leading players in the global market are offering a wide variety of spherical lenses which features specialized technologies that improve optical comfort along with the provision of vision correction.

Key market insights include

1. The analysis of contact lenses market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2018-2023.

2. The market research report offers comprehensive insights on current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the contact lenses market.

3. The industry analysis report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook for the market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

