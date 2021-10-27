Corporate Wellness Market in US Industry Demand, Trends, Analysis, Price, Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2025

This market research report on corporate wellness market in US offers analysis on market size & forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study also includes insights on segmentation by delivery model (onsite and offsite), by program (HRA, nutrition and weight management, smoking cessation, fitness services, alcohol and drug rehab, stress management, health education services, and others), by end-user (large private sector businesses, medium private sector businesses, public sector companies, small private sector businesses, non-profit organizations), and by revenue model (recurring revenues and seasonal revenues).

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91301

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Key Vendor Analysis

These are Prominent Vendors include Beacon Health Options, Ceridian, Exos, Marino Wellness, OptumHealth, Privia Health, The Vitality Group, Wellsource, Wisdom Works Group, and WorkStride

The corporate wellness market in US is highly fragmented, and the leading four players account for less than 15% of the total market share. Majority of the companies in the market specialize in offering a limited number of programs to cater to a specific end-user segment. The entry of a number of external players to offer in-house services to large businesses by offering memberships on discount will help them gain a larger market share in the corporate wellness market in US. The leading players are offering wellness portals, wellness management services, and incentive programs to sustain the competition in the market and attract a large number of consumers.

Corporate Wellness Market in US Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by delivery model, program, end-user, and revenue model.

Corporate Wellness Market in US – By Program

Preference for preventive care to boost the growth of HRA segment in the corporate wellness market in US

The corporate wellness market in US by programs is segmented into HRA, nutrition and weight management, smoking cessation, fitness services, alcohol and drug rehab, stress management, health education services, and others. The HRA program dominated the market occupying over 17% of the total market share in 2017 and projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period. The rapid increase in healthcare cost is fueling the popularity of preventive care thereby driving the growth of the HRA market segment. The market is also observing the trend of syncing HRA participation with health insurance premiums. The employees are using this incentive for HRA completions and participation in biometric screenings and physical activity programs. Additionally, the introduction HRA programs that are integrated with other methods and customization will drive the growth of this segment in the corporate wellness market in US.

Corporate Wellness Market in US – By End-Users

Large private sector businesses to dominate the corporate wellness market share in US during forecast period

The end-user segment in corporate wellness market is classified into large private sector businesses, medium private sector businesses, public sector companies, small private sector businesses, non-profit organizations. The large private sector businesses were the largest end-user segment in market and are projected to grow at a considerable CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. It is estimated that about 89% of larger businesses offer various corporate wellness programs that help the company create a long-term impact on health and productivity of the employee.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Program

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by End-users

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Revenue Model

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Delivery Model

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Inclusions

5.3 Exclusions

5.4 Currency Conversion

5.5 Market Derivation

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91301

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Key market insights include

1. The analysis of corporate wellness market in US provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2018-2023.

2. It offers comprehensive insights on current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the corporate wellness market in US.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of corporate wellness market in US.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Reports:

Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Market

Mexico Data Center Market

New Zealand Data Center Market

South Korea Data Center Market

Turkey Data Center Market

Vaccine Storage and Packaging Market

U.S. Water Heater Market

People Analytics Market

Oleochemicals Market

Water Desalination Market