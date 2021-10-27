Erectile Dysfunction Market Trends 2020 | Industry Size, Share, Price, Growth, Demand and Future Scope 2020-2023

This market research report on the erectile dysfunction market offers analysis on market size and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The study also includes insights on segmentation by therapy type (drug therapies and device therapies) and geography (APAC, Europe, Latin America, MEA, and North America).

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market)."

Key Vendor Analysis

These are Prominent Vendors include Apricus Biosciences, Inc, Endo International plc, Futura Medical, Premedon, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Teva), Zephyr Surgical Implants (ZSI), Augusta Medical Systems LLC (Augusta Medical)

The erectile dysfunction market is oligopolistic, as a limited number of major players occupies the predominant market share. A minority of the market share has occupied by a surfeit of specialty and generic drug companies. The strategic initiatives adopted by the leading and other prominent companies will intensify the competition in the erectile dysfunction market during the forecast period. The leading companies are focusing on leveraging their strengths to diversify their product portfolios and increase their global market presence. The entry of new players and the introduction of innovative therapeutics will increase the level of competition in the global erectile dysfunction market during the forecast period.

Increasing disease awareness, growing patient willingness to seek medical assistance for disease management, and the increasing presence of favorable guidelines are driving the growth of the erectile dysfunction market. The three most popular erectile dysfunction drugs that are available in the market are ED oral drugs, Viagra, Cialis, and Levitra.

Erectile Dysfunction Market Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by therapy and geography.

Erectile Dysfunction Market – By Therapy Type

Drugs therapy type to dominate the erectile dysfunction market during the forecast period

The erectile dysfunction market by therapy type is classified into drugs and devices. The drugs therapy segment dominated the erectile dysfunction market, accounting for close to 89% of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to generate revenue of about $3,487.41 million during the forecast period. Preferability for needle-free penile injection kits and increase in disease awareness will fuel the growth of this drug segment in the erectile dysfunction market. The market for other drug therapy types, topical agents, intraurethral suppositories, and intracavernosal injections is expected to grow at a moderate pace over the next few years. The erectile dysfunction market will also observe a negative growth due to the patent expiration of generic versions of key oral drugs Viagra, Cialis, and Levitra during the forecast period.

The growing number of chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, and coronary heart disease across the globe is also increasing the number of erectile dysfunction patients and boosting the demand for therapeutics in the global market. The increasing investments in R&D for the development of new drugs and clinical trials will augment the growth of the erectile dysfunction market.

Key market insights include

1. The analysis of erectile dysfunction market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2018-2023.

2. It offers comprehensive insights on current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the erectile dysfunction market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook for erectile dysfunction market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

