Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Trends 2020 | Industry Size, Share, Price, Growth, Demand and Future Scope 2023

This market research report on glucose monitoring devices market offers analysis on market size & forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study also includes insights on segmentation by product (self-monitoring blood glucose devices and continuous glucose monitoring devices), by end-users (hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, and home healthcare), by distribution channel (retail and online), and by geography (APAC, Europe, Latin America, MEA, and North America).

Key Vendor Analysis

Prominent Vendors include 77 Elektronika, A. Menarini Diagnostics, ACON Laboratories, AgaMatrix, Alere, Ascensia Diabetes Care, B. Braun, Beurer, Bioptik Systems, DiamonTech, Dexcom, Echo Therapeutics, Glysens, HemoCue, iHealth Labs

The glucose monitoring devices market is highly fragmented with the presence of various international players. The rapidly changing technological environment and high investment in R&D are intensifying the competition in the global market. The leading vendors in the market are focusing on launching glucose monitoring devices with high accuracy and that are compatible with mobile applications. The key players are also focusing on diversifying their businesses across various regions to gain a larger consumer base and gain a larger market share.

Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by products, by end-users, by distribution channels, and by geography.

Glucose Monitoring Devices Market – By Products

High demand for SMBG devices from developed countries such as the UK, the US, and Germany attributes to market share in this segment

The glucose monitoring devices market by products is segmented into self-monitoring blood glucose devices and continuous glucose monitoring devices. The self-monitoring blood glucose devices were the largest product segment in the market accounting for close to 58% of the total market share in 2017 and are expected to grow at an impressive CAGR over 10% during the forecast period. The advent of home healthcare and growing need for daily monitoring of blood sugar level in an individual is driving the growth of this market segment in the global market. The three primary sub-segments of self -monitoring blood glucose devices segment are blood glucose strips, glucose meters, and lancets. Glucose strips are the most popular SMBG devices used in the global market. The rising awareness about self-monitoring of glucose, diabetes management, and prevention of diabetes are some of the factors that will contribute to the demand for SMBG devices during the forecast period.

Glucose Monitoring Devices Market – By End-Users

Hospitals and clinics to dominate the glucose monitoring devices market during the forecast period

The end-users segment in the glucose monitoring devices market is classified into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, and home healthcare. Hospitals and clinics dominated the global market by accounting for around 40% of the total market share in 2017. The use of the conventional method of glucose monitoring is highly preferred amongst the geriatric population and is one of the factors driving the growth of this market segment. Hospitals help with the diagnosis and monitoring of blood glucose level and other abnormalities resulting due to improper glucose concentration in the blood. The number of specialized services provided by small hospitals and clinics is attributing to the popularity of this market segment in the global market. The level of accuracy of the test result, consultation, and medication are some of the factors that augment the growth of the hospitals and clinics in the glucose monitoring devices market.

The glucose monitoring devices market is anticipated to generate revenues of over $6 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period.

Key market insights include

1. The analysis of glucose monitoring devices market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2018-2023.

2. It offers comprehensive insights on current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the glucose monitoring devices market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook for glucose monitoring devices market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

