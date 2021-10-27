Sexual Wellness Market Is To Grow At A CAGR of 6.03% During the Forecast Period 2020−2022

The global sexual wellness market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2016−2022. The demand for these products from online channels has been growing worldwide, especially in developing economies such as China and India. While the online retail market for these products is particularly well-developed and growing in the developed market, increasing presence of online retailers such as Amazon, Alibaba, and eBay in developing countries would push for a strong growth in developing economies in the future.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91261

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Major Vendors included in the report are:

• Ansell

• Church & Dwight

• Diamond Products

• Reckitt Benckiser

Sexual Wellness Market: Key Vendor Analysis

As of now, the global market is dominated by vendors that have international presence. Many international players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period, especially in the fast-developing countries in APAC and Latin America.

Sexual wellness is an approach toward sexual health and encourages the well-being related to human sexuality. Sexual wellness products focus on enhancing sexual experience among end-users and keeping check on their sexual health.

Sexual Wellness Market: Segmental Overview

Sex toys to remain the most dominant segment

Sex toys are witnessing a high demand from countries such as the US, China, and Japan. The segment is likely to account for a market share of 59.90% in 2022. The sex toys segment is followed by the condoms segment. The exotic lingerie and sexual lubricant segments are witnessing increased demand among end-users. Women are the majority buyers of these products worldwide. Sexual wellness products are mainly sold through retail distribution channels such as sex specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, mass market players, drug store or pharmacies, and grocery stores.

Sexual Wellness Market: Geographical Analysis

APAC to remain the largest market

APAC is expected to remain the largest market with more than 38% market share. The region is led by China where sexual wellness products such as sex toys, condoms, and sexual lubricants are witnessing a surge in their demand. The market for sexual wellness products is witnessing a high growth in regional markets such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea, and sexual wellness products are also gaining popularity among end-users. Europe and North America to be the second and third largest market globally. The market in Europe is characterized by high demand for premium sex toys and condoms along with water-based and silicone-based sexual lubricants.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research objectives

3 Research Process

4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channels

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.1.1 Inclusions

5.1.2 Exclusions

5.2 Currency Conversion rate

5.3 Market Derivation

The report provides a holistic view of the global sexual wellness market, the companies involved in the market, and the factors driving its growth. It also provides information about some of the latest trends that are likely to become strong market driving forces over the next five years. This report also provides the Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with a description of each force and its impact on the market. Further, the report also provides complete value chain analysis of the global market.

Sexual Wellness Market Dynamics

Introduction of innovative condoms to propel the market growth

Implementing comprehensive sex education for teenagers, growing cases of AIDs/HIV, increasing prevalence of STDs, and increasing acceptance of sexual wellness products among women are the major factor that will enable the market growth during the forecast period. Penetration of internet services, improved economy, increased promotional and marketing activities, introduction of innovative condom designs are the emerging trends that are going to drive the market.

