Peritoneal Dialysis Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 6% During The Forecast Period 2020–2025

The peritoneal dialysis market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019–2025. The global peritoneal dialysis (PD) market is expected to grow with an absolute growth of over 44% during the forecast period. The market is growing due to the growing elderly population that increases the risk of kidney diseases and the high adoption of several dialysis treatment options, especially PD. Moreover, diabetes is one of the largest factors that increases the risk of kidney diseases. There is increasing diabetes prevalence in the elderly population in developed countries due to changing lifestyles, which is increasing the risk of renal failures. Over 34 million people in the US have diabetes of which 30% of patients are with Type 1 diabetes and 10–40% Type 2, which eventually are susceptible to kidney failures. This increasing prevalence is boosting the market for peritoneal dialysis. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of chronic and acute kidney failures in the elderly population and the increasing demand for home PD treatment and automated PD are expected to increase the traction of the PD market across the globe.

Prominent Vendors

• Baxter International

• Fresenius Medical Care

• Medionics

• Medtronic

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The competitive scenario in the global peritoneal dialysis market is currently intensifying due to the rapidly changing technological environment. This could have a significant impact on vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades, for better decontamination process. Baxter International, Fresenius Medical Care, Medionics, and Medtronic are the major vendors in the market. All these companies have a significant presence in major geographical regions such as North America, APAC, and Europe. However, there are many local vendors providing products with similar specifications at lower prices, which has resulted in a price war among vendors. The major vendors are continuously competing among themselves for the leading position in the market, with occasional spurts of competition coming from other local vendors.

Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market Segmentation

The global peritoneal dialysis market research report includes a detailed segmentation by products, technology, diseases, end-users, and geography. The global PD solution segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019–2025. The growing interest to manufacture new solutions with high biocompatible features is a major contributor to the market growth. The development of neutral‐pH, low or ultralow GDP solutions, glucose‐sparing PD solutions, alternative osmotic agents (such as hyperbranched polyglycerol), and low‐sodium PD solutions is driving the segment. North America is expected to observe an incremental growth of close to $900 million by 2025. The region is witnessing a high usage of PD solutions on account of high renal disease prevalence that is increasing the demand for dialysis, especially peritoneal dialysis.

In 2019, the continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) segment accounted for over 66% share in the global peritoneal dialysis market. There is an increase in the patient population globally that is boosting PD adoption and is contributing to the CAPD segment growth. Also, the availability of various machines by major and other prominent vendors for CAPD globally is expected to boost the market growth in upcoming years. North America was the major revenue contributor to both CAPD and APD technology segments. However, the APAC region is likely to witness the fast growth rate during the forecast period. Vendors are offering several technologically advanced CAPD products, which is boosting the market demand and contributing to the overall market growth.

In 2019, the chronic kidney failure (CKF) segment grew at a significant rate, and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. The global all-age mortality rate from CKF increased by 41.5% between 1990 and 2017, although there was no significant change in the age-standardized mortality rate. The increasing CKF disease prevalence worldwide is driving the adoption of PD treatment in the patient population that is boosting the market growth. Moreover, the increasing patient population of hypertension and diabetes is driving the prevalence of CKF globally. This has increased the PD adoption in the patient population and is boosting the market demand for PD products.

The home healthcare settings segment is growing due to the increasing patient population, especially the elderly. As the elderly population is at a higher risk of kidney diseases, there is rising usage of home healthcare settings in the segment. Also, the PD treatment can easily obtain at home as no needle is involved in this process that increases the usage of PD at home healthcare settings, thereby boosting its market growth. The increasing elderly population is leading to chronic disease prevalence, which is expected to boost the peritoneal dialysis market.

The study considers the present scenario of the peritoneal dialysis market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

