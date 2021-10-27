Syringe And Needle Market Is To Grow At A CAGR Of Over 10% During The Forecast Period 2019–2025

The syringe and needle market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the period 2019–2025. The global syringe and needle market constitutes an essential segment of the global medical devices market. The market is majorly driven by the rising incidence of trauma cases (accidents and burn cases), the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections. Chronic diseases such as diabetes require medical products such as needles and syringes for the administration of insulin and drawing blood samples for monitoring glucose levels. Hence, the market is likely to grow due to the increasing prevalence of diabetics across the globe. With increasing instances of hospital-acquired infections, there is a high demand to reduce hospital-acquired infections and maintain safe laboratory practices. Hence, the increased focus to avoid needle stick injuries and infection transmissions by medical practitioners is boosting the growth of safety syringes and needles in the market.

Prominent Vendors

• BD

• Braun Melsungen

• Terumo

• Teleflex

• Nipro

• Smiths Medical

• Cardinal Health

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The global syringes and needle market share is fragmented and is currently intensifying due to the rapidly changing technological environment. Becton, Dickinson and Company, B Braun Melsungen, Nipro Corporation, Terumo, and Teleflex are the key players. All these companies have a significant presence in major geographical regions such as North America, APAC, and Europe. However, there are many local vendors providing products with similar specifications at low prices, which results in the price war among vendors. The major vendors are competing among themselves for the leading position in the market, with occasional spurts of competition coming from other local vendors.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the syringe and needle market during the forecast period:

• Growing Demand for Self-Injection Devices & Pre-filled Syringes

• Rapid Advancements in Needles & Syringes Design & Technology

• Favorable Government Initiatives & Rising Awareness about Safe Injection Practices

Syringe and Needle Market Segmentation

The global syringe and needle market research report includes a detailed segmentation by Products, Patient Group, End-users, and geography. North America dominates the syringe market. APAC is expected to grow at a faster growth rate due to the presence of a large patient population that requires syringes for medication and blood testing. The increased adoption of injectable drugs, technological advancements, the increase in the geriatric population, and the growing number of vaccination and immunization programs for pediatrics, as well as adults, are expected to drive the volume growth over the next few years. The syringe market is categorized based on type and usability. By type, the segment is further divided into general and specialized syringes.

The general segment dominated the market in 2019, while the specialized segment is expected to grow at a faster growth rate during the forecast period. In terms of usability, the syringes segment is segmented into disposable and sterilizable. The disposable segment dominated the market share of 90%. The sterilizable segment accounted for a 10% market share.

The adult segment accounted for a 65% share of the global market in 2019.

The segment is the major revenue contributor on account of the increasing application of injections to treat diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and several viral infections. The growing elderly population, which is prone to chronic diseases, is another major revenue contributor to the healthcare industry as this patient group requires medical supervision. The rise in hospital admissions is due to the increase in cancer, cardiovascular ailments, and other infectious and chronic diseases prevalence has driven the demand for syringes and needles.

The hospital end-user segment is dominating the market and accounted for a 55% market share of the global syringe and needle market in 2019. Hospitals are the major revenue contributors. All hospitals use needles and syringes to withdraw blood or fluid samples and administer drugs or vaccinations. In emergency and inpatient settings, the injections are used on a large scale for medication and collection of multiple blood specimens for diagnosis and treatment purposes for the patients in critical care.

The syringe and needle market is witnessing the growing adoption of advanced syringes to minimize the risk of vessel intima. Advanced and safety needles and syringes are reducing the risk of needle stick injuries and transmission of infectious diseases among patients and healthcare providers. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is increasing hospital admissions, thereby increasing the demand for injections.

The study considers the present scenario of the syringe and needle market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

