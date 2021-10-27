Canned Alcoholic Beverages Market to Witness Massive Growth by Bacardi, Barefoot Cellars, Diageo

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Canned Alcoholic Beverages Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Canned Alcoholic Beverages market outlook.

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

Bacardi Limited (Bermuda),Barefoot Cellars (United States),Diageo plc (United Kingdom),Brown-Forman Corporation (United States),Anheuser-Busch InBev (Europe),Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) (Australia),Union Wine Company (United States),E. & J. Gallo Winery (United States),Pernod Ricard (France),Integrated Beverage Group LLC (United States)

Brief Overview on Canned Alcoholic Beverages:

Alcoholic Beverages is the drinkable liquid that containing ethyl or ethanol alcohol of 0.5 or more percent. Canned Alcoholic Beverages are a kind of drinkable liquid that is served in metal cans packing. Recently due to the attributes such as convenience, travel-friendly, and portable, etc., increases the popularity of canned alcoholic beverages. Canned alcoholic beverages are more environmentally friendly than glass bottles because it has higher recycling rate. Also, metal cans are considerably less expensive than glass bottles, easy to store, and easy to ship the products to customers. Wine, RTD cocktails, and hard Seltzers are some examples of canned alcoholic beverages popular among consumers. Therefore, different kinds of benefits will create new growth avenues for the canned alcoholic beverages industry.

Key Market Trends:

Growing preferences for the convenient packaging of products

Increase in popularity of alcoholic flavored beverages among people

Opportunities:

Develop new and more convenient packaging style of products

Introduction of new flavored alcoholic drinks in the market

Market Growth Drivers:

The rise in demand for alcoholic beverages in the market

Increase in preferences of customers towards ready-to-eat food and ready-to-drink beverages.

Challenges:

Prediction of the continuous change in taste and preferences of consumers regarding food and beverages.

Segmentation of the Global Canned Alcoholic Beverages Market:

by Type (Wine, RTD Cocktails, Hard Seltzers), Application (Internet Retailing, On Trade, On Store Retailing, Others)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Canned Alcoholic Beverages Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Canned Alcoholic Beverages market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Canned Alcoholic Beverages market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2027

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



