Plant Based Meat Market is Booming Worldwide with Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, Maple Leaf Foods

Beyond Meat (United States),Impossible Foods Inc. (United States),Maple Leaf Foods (Canada),The Vegetarian Butcher (Netherlands),Gardein Protein International (Canada),Morningstar Farms (United States),Quorn Foods (United States),Amy’s Kitchen (United States),Tofurky (United States),Gold&Green Foods Ltd. (Finland)

Brief Overview on Plant Based Meat:

Plant-based meats are manufactured from plants and offer to feel, taste, and appear similar to the real meat. Plant-based meats are considered as the healthier than regular meat because they are lower in saturated fat and calories. The major ingredients in plant-based meats are coconut oil, vegetable protein extract, and beet juice.

Key Market Trends:

Technology Development in Production

Opportunities:

Growing Demand for Alternative Solution to Meet Products

Market Growth Drivers:

Increase in Number of Vegan and Flexitarian Population Across the Globe

Increase in Awareness Regarding the Health Benefits Accessible by Plant-Based Meat Over Animal Meat

Challenges:

Lack of Awareness

Segmentation of the Global Plant Based Meat Market:

by Type (Beef, Chicken, Pork, Fish, Others), Process (Grinding, Mixing, Blending, Forming/Shaping, Freezing Systems, Storage), Source (Soy, Wheat, Pea, Other Sources)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Plant Based Meat Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Plant Based Meat market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Plant Based Meat market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2027

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



