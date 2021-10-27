Cosmetic & Personal Care Market to See Drastic Growth – Post 2021: Loreal, Dabur India, Johnson & Johnson, Oriflame

The cosmetics and personal care industry is one of the fastest-growing consumer products sectors in India with a strong potential for foreign companies. The personal care and cosmetics sector in India has shown continued strong growth, with increasing shelf space in retail stores and boutiques in India, stocking cosmetics from around the world. The swift growth of the beauty business has not only impacted Indian firms to encourage competition in the space but has also lured numerous international brands to the country. To give an instance, today, India has very few professional make-up lines that can cater to the wide range of salons and professional make-up artists across the country. This gives an opportunity to international professional make-up lines to penetrate into the market. The key factors to successfully enter the beauty and cosmetics market in India include careful understanding and adaptation of Indian skin types and tones and customize products accordingly. During the initial years of entering the market, the volumes of sales are likely to be low while the cost of operations is observed to be high. Gradually the scenario will change as sales are expected to increase.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Unilever (United Kingdom),Colgate Palmolive (United States),The Procter & Gamble Company (United States),Loreal (France),Godrej Consumer Products (India),Dabur India (India),Johnson & Johnson (United States),Oriflame Holding AG (Switzerland),Avon Products Inc. (United Kingdom),The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (United States)

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Cosmetic & Personal Care Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Cosmetic & Personal Care market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Cosmetic & Personal Care Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

The Global Cosmetic & Personal Care Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Hand Care, Color Cosmetics, Face Care (Fairness, Male Shaving, Cleansing, Lip Care, Foundation, Other Creams), Hair Care (Oil, Shampoo, Conditioner), Body Care (Toilet Soaps, Deodorants, Lotions, Derma, Sunscreen, Body Wash)), Geographical Segmentation (Rural, Town Class, Metro, Rest of Urban / Tier 2 Cities), Age of User (0-15, 16-29, 30-59, 60 and Above), Category (Premium, Popular, Mass), Distribution Channel (Retailers, Chemists & pharmacies, Modern Trade, Cosmetics / Beauty Stores, Others), Gender (Male, Female)

Market Trends:

Higher Spending on Holistic Bridal Solutions such as Year-Long Skin Care Regimes

The Heightened Sense of Individualism in Purchase and Choice among Millennials

Market Drivers:

The growing consciousness about grooming among people of Rural Population

the rural lifestyle and habits have started mirroring urban aspirations and lifestyle

Market Opportunities:

Increasing the Use of Beauty Devices and technology-infused Products and Services

Consumers opting for At-Home Services as well as Online Buying

Cosmetic & Personal Care the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Cosmetic & Personal Care Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.

Geographically World Cosmetic & Personal Care markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Cosmetic & Personal Care markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Cosmetic & Personal Care Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

