Image Tagging and Annotation Services Market 2021-2028: ADEC Innovations, BUNCH, CapeStart Inc., clickworker GmbH, Cogito Tech LLC, Kili Technology, Lionbridge Technologies, Inc., Lionbridge Technologies, Inc., Qualitas Global Services B.V., Webtunix AI.,

﻿This report is an analysis of the Image Tagging and Annotation Services market in selected countries and regions across the world. It studies the impact of the pandemic on businesses of the market. The report performs a competitive analysis that covers company profiles of the leading players, key competitors, competitive landscape, and individual strategies adopted by the market players to remain competitive in the market. The report performs cross-comparisons and evaluations on the major regions, countries and companies in the industry.

Key players profiled in the report includes:

ADEC Innovations

BUNCH

CapeStart Inc.

clickworker GmbH

Cogito Tech LLC

Kili Technology

Lionbridge Technologies, Inc.

Qualitas Global Services B.V.

Webtunix AI.

The report gives information on more than 100 segments of the Image Tagging and Annotation Services industry. The report gives details about the employment data, imports, exports, growth rates, statistical analysis, price changes etc. The detailed information on the industry presented in this report helps the market participants assess risks and opportunities. Specific profiles of the leading companies are gives is in the report.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

By Type (Image Classification, Object Recognition/Detection, Boundary Recognition, Segmentation);

By the end-users/application, this report covers the following segments

End-user (Retail and eCommerce, BFSI, Government and Security, Automotive, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Transportation and Logistics, Food and Beverages, Others)

What Is Included in the Report?

• Economic indicators such as market shares, market size, GDP, annual growth rate.

• Trends in the previous years, current trends, and future forecasts.

• Risks to entering the market, growth constraints, and market opportunities.

• Solutions to navigate the emerging situation with the focus on key market aspects.

• Overview of the business activities currently driving the Image Tagging and Annotation Services market to adapt to new financial realities.

• Strategic plans to emerge stronger from the crisis and compete well in the market.

Geographical Segmentation and Competition Analysis

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Image Tagging and Annotation Services Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Image Tagging and Annotation Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2028

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Image Tagging and Annotation Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2028

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Image Tagging and Annotation Services Market Perspective (2015-2028)

2.2 Image Tagging and Annotation Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Image Tagging and Annotation Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2028

2.2.2 Image Tagging and Annotation Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Image Tagging and Annotation Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2028)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Image Tagging and Annotation Services Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Image Tagging and Annotation Services Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Top Image Tagging and Annotation Services Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Top Image Tagging and Annotation Services Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Image Tagging and Annotation Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Image Tagging and Annotation Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Image Tagging and Annotation Services Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Image Tagging and Annotation Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Image Tagging and Annotation Services Revenue in 2020

3.3 Image Tagging and Annotation Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Image Tagging and Annotation Services Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Image Tagging and Annotation Services Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Objectives of the Study

• To give a better understanding of the economic indicators supporting the Image Tagging and Annotation Services market.

• To evaluate and analyse the growth trends of the Image Tagging and Annotation Services market.

• To effectively compare and assess the developments available across sectors.

• To assess and compare the performance of multiple market participants specializing across segments. A complete review of the and regional scenarios are also evaluated in the report.

• To study the market forces influencing the Image Tagging and Annotation Services market.

• Company analysis identifying their market characteristics including qualitative and quantitative characteristics.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

• What is the impact of the pandemic on the Image Tagging and Annotation Services market value chain and supply chain?

• How to address the current disruptions in the market?

• What are the recovery strategies followed by the other entities in the market?

• What are the major challenges facing the market players in the pandemic?

• Name the key manufacturers in the industry and what are their company profiles?

• What measures should be considered to tackle the disruptions now?

• What are the market forces influencing the Image Tagging and Annotation Services market?

